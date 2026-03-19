Iran War, selloff hit IPO frenzy: Half of 2026 issues fail to get full retail subscription

Despite volatile secondary markets, there has been no dearth of action in the Indian primary market. In the first 10 weeks of 2026, as many as 14 companies have hit Dalal Street (excluding Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust InvIT), raising nearly Rs 15,000 crore from investors, yet delivering negligible returns.

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Retail investors, however, appear to be the least interested in the primary market lately. This is reflected in the weak subscription levels seen in several IPOs. Out of the 14 mainboard IPOs that hit Dalal Street, seven failed to achieve full subscription in the retail category, according to data from BSE, while two others barely crossed the full subscription threshold.

The muted response from retail investors in recent IPOs is largely attributed to the market slowdown, a shift in investor behaviour, and a lack of interest in expensive valuations. Retail investors have become more mature and are increasingly evaluating governance standards, cash flows and scalability before committing capital.

BL Bajaj, Founder and Managing Director at Dynamic Orbits, said that one of the primary reasons behind the weak retail participation is aggressive pricing. Many IPOs are being launched at valuations that leave little room for post-listing upside, which traditionally attracted retail investors. Another critical factor is the lack of clarity around sustainable profitability in certain new-age businesses, he added.

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“Retail investors are increasingly prioritising fundamentals over hype, and any ambiguity in business models creates hesitation. Multiple IPOs within a short time frame also leads to capital dilution, forcing investors to be selective,” Bajaj said. “An IPO’s success will depend on realistic valuations, transparent storytelling and the ability to demonstrate consistent, long-term value creation.”

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions, which raised Rs 3,080 crore through its IPO between February 23 and 25, saw retail bids for only 6 per cent of the allotted quota. Meanwhile, the retail portions of SEDAMAC Mechatronics (Rs 1,087 crore issue), Rajputana Stainless (Rs 255 crore issue), and Omnitech Engineering (Rs 583 crore issue) were subscribed 20 per cent, 27 per cent and 33 per cent, respectively.

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Retail quotas for GSP Crop Sciences, Aye Finance and Innovision were subscribed between 40 per cent and 75 per cent during their bidding periods. These companies raised between Rs 320 crore and Rs 1,010 crore through the primary route. Retail portions of the IPOs of Fractal Analytics and PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery were subscribed about 1.3 times, barely crossing the full subscription mark.

Interestingly, the IPO of Shree Ram Twistex saw the highest retail interest, with the category subscribed 76.63 times. However, it turned into a wealth destroyer on debut. The stock listed at a 35 per cent discount earlier this month at Rs 68, compared with its issue price of Rs 104. The stock later slipped to a low of Rs 46.10 on Thursday, eroding nearly 56 per cent of investor wealth.

The year 2026 has turned into a period of consolidation and downtrend for Indian markets, with foreign institutional investors (FIIs) selling aggressively. In addition, many companies listed over the past year have delivered negative returns, trading significantly below both their issue and listing prices, which has made investors more cautious, said Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at Wealthmills Securities.

“Even some much-discussed IPOs failed to attract retail investors due to limited listing gains. The absence of the traditional listing pop has diminished the appeal of IPOs. Issues that came with aggressive pricing, rich valuations and weak fundamentals have hurt investors the most,” Bathini added.

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The IPO of Bharat Coking Coal was subscribed 49.33 times by retail investors, while Amang Media Labs and Gaudium IVF & Women Health saw retail subscriptions of 9.31 times and 7.60 times, respectively. The retail portion of Shadowfax Technologies’ IPO was subscribed 2.31 times.

While GSP Crop Science is still awaiting its stock market debut, the other 13 companies have already listed. Among them, six stocks debuted at a discount, while two were listed at par. As of their previous close, 10 recently listed stocks are trading below their issue price, eroding up to 55 per cent of investor wealth.