2 more Indian nationals killed in Russia-Ukraine conflict, MEA says...

Two more Indians, recruited by the Russian Army, have lost their lives in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, taking the number of such deaths to four. The identity of the two Indian nationals who lost their lives, however, has not yet been disclosed. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the deaths of the two individuals in a statement.

"We regret to state that two Indian nationals who had been recruited by the Russian Army have recently been killed in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine," the MEA said.

In a strongly worded statement, the MEA said that India has taken up the issue with the Russian Ambassador in New Delhi and with Russian authorities in Moscow to ensure early release and return of all Indian nationals who are with the Russian Army.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Our embassy in Moscow has pressed the Russian authorities, including the Ministry of Defence, for early repatriation of mortal remains," it said.

"India has also demanded that there be a verified stop to any further recruitment of our nationals by the Russian Army. Such activities would not be in consonance with our partnership," the MEA further said. The ministry again urged Indian nationals to exercise caution while seeking employment opportunities in Russia.

This, however, is not the first time that Indian nationals have lost their lives in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In March this year, a 30-year-old Hyderabad resident Mohammed Asfan died due to injuries sustained while serving with the Russian troops on the frontlines with Ukraine.

In February, a 23-year-old Surat resident Hemal Ashwinbhai Mangua died in a Ukrainian air strike while serving as a "security helper" in the Donetsk region.

Given these incidents, the MEA in March urged Indian nationals to be vigilant and refrain from taking , up high-risk jobs in Russian military units. In the weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal appealed to citizens to not get "swayed" by offers for support jobs with the Russian Army. Jaiswal added it could be fraught with danger and risk to life.