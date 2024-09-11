2 terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir after fierce gun battle with Indian security forces

Indian security forces on Wednesday engaged in a fierce gun battle with terrorists near the Kathua-Udhampur border, leading to the death of at least two of them. The fight took place earlier in the day within the Udhampur district after authorities received intelligence regarding the presence of armed individuals in the area.

Responding to the alert, paramilitary troops, along with local police, swiftly cordoned off Basantgarh to prevent any potential escape routes for the terrorists. Eyewitness accounts indicate that the terrorists opened fire on the security personnel, prompting a robust retaliatory response from the forces.

This encounter follows an earlier incident in which a member of the Border Security Force (BSF) sustained injuries due to unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu.