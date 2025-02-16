‘$21M for voter turnout in India’: Elon Musk’s DOGE cuts funds, BJP questions ‘George Soros shadow’ in elections

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, has canceled several U.S.-funded international projects, including $21 million allocated for voter turnout initiatives in India. The move, announced through an official DOGE post on X, has triggered a heated debate on foreign involvement in India’s electoral process.

In a post detailing the cancellations, DOGE listed the funds cut across various regions. It stated, “$486M to the ‘Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening,’ including $22M for ‘inclusive and participatory political process’ in Moldova and $21M for voter turnout in India.”

US taxpayer dollars were going to be spent on the following items, all which have been cancelled:

- $10M for "Mozambique voluntary medical male circumcision"

- $9.7M for UC Berkeley to develop "a cohort of Cambodian youth with enterprise driven skills"

The revelation sparked swift reactions in India. BJP leader Amit Malviya criticized the funding on X, saying, “$21M for voter turnout? This definitely is external interference in India's electoral process. Who gains from this? Not the ruling party for sure!”

Malviya also shared a 2012 report noting an MoU between the Election Commission (EC) of India and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES). He wrote, “Once again, it is George Soros, a known associate of the Congress party and the Gandhis, whose shadow looms over our electoral process. In 2012, under the leadership of SY Quraishi, the Election Commission signed an MoU with IFES — an organization linked to George Soros’s Open Society Foundation, which is primarily funded by USAID.”

He added, “Ironically, those questioning the transparent and inclusive process of appointing India’s Election Commissioner — where previously the Prime Minister alone made the decision — had no hesitation in handing over the entire Election Commission of India to foreign operators.”

Once again, it is George Soros, a known associate of the Congress party and the Gandhis, whose shadow looms over our electoral process.



DOGE’s cuts extend beyond India. Other canceled funds include $29 million for political strengthening in Bangladesh, $39 million for fiscal federalism and biodiversity conservation in Nepal, and $1.5 million for voter confidence in Liberia. Projects promoting social cohesion in Mali, inclusive democracies in Southern Africa, and improving learning outcomes in Asia also faced cuts.

These cancellations align with DOGE’s cost-cutting mandate. Established during the Trump administration, DOGE aims to streamline government spending but has faced opposition, especially in its push for access to critical systems like the Treasury payment system.

The announcement followed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent US visit, where he met Musk to discuss cooperation in innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and governance.