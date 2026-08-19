25 Atal canteens launched across Delhi: Check the new locations serving ₹5 meals

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Nutritious Meals for ₹5

Each canteen is expected to serve nearly 1,000 meals per day. The subsidised meal is available twice daily for just ₹5 and includes staples such as dal, rice, roti and vegetables. According to government estimates, the 100 outlets will serve nearly one lakh people every day and provide around 3.65 crore meals annually.

“A promise to Delhi, delivered. 100 Atal Canteens will now serve nutritious, hygienic meals to nearly 1 lakh people every day for just ₹5,” Gupta said in an Instagram post.

She added, “It is a humble tribute to Atal Ji and a promise to Delhi that no one should sleep hungry and every meal should come with dignity.”

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Naidu praised the initiative, saying it would benefit poor families, workers, slum dwellers and people arriving in Delhi in search of employment. Gupta also highlighted the canteen opened near the university area, saying it would provide affordable food to students in need.

95 Lakh Meals Already Served

The Atal Canteen scheme was launched on December 25, 2025. Since its launch, around 95 lakh subsidised meals have reportedly been served to the public.

READ ALSO: 'Carrying forward Atal Ji’s values': Rekha Gupta inaugurates 25 canteens offering ₹5 meals across Delhi

Where to Find Delhi’s New Atal Canteens

The 25 newly launched Atal Canteens are spread across several parts of Delhi, including residential colonies, market areas, hospitals, metro stations and resettlement clusters. Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated the new canteens from Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

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Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh and Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj inaugurated canteens at other locations across the national capital.

Narela

SRS Colony, Tikri Khurd (Swarn Jayanti Vihar). SRS Colony, Holambi Khurd.

Timarpur

Near Munsi Ram JJ Cluster, Mukherjee Nagar, Timarpur. Near Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station, Timarpur.

Azadpur

Adjacent to the adrak market shed, Azadpur Mandi. APMC Park near Kishal Bhawan.

Rithala and Rohini

Guru Tegh Bahadur Colony, Sardar Colony, Sector 16, Rohini. Amar Jyoti Colony. Lal Flat, Banjara, SC/ST Basti, Rohini Sector 4 Extension. Rohini Sector 3, near Jaipur Golden Hospital. Community Hall, SRS Colony, Sector 26, Rohini.

Mundka

SRS Colony, Sawda Ghevra, Phase 1. SRS Colony, Sawda Ghevra, Phase 2.

Mangolpuri

X Block, behind Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

Shalimar Bagh

Sheesh Mahal Park, Som Bazar Road, near the Ayurvedic Cluster DDA Park.

Model Town

Community Hall, Sangam Park, near R.P. Bagh.

Chandni Chowk

LNJP Hospital.

Janakpuri and Vikaspuri

Vacant land adjacent to the Mother Dairy booth, A-562, Pankha Road, Uttam Nagar, near Uttam Nagar East Metro Station. MCD Park, behind JJ Cluster, Indira Camp No. 5, Vikaspuri. Vacant land near JJ Cluster Shamshan Bhoomi, Hastsal, near T-Camp.

AIIMS and RK Puram

Opposite AIIMS. Moti Bagh, RK Puram.

Anand Vihar

DDA green-area land opposite Vivek Vihar, near Anand Vihar Railway Station, Vishwas Nagar.

Seemapuri and Mustafabad