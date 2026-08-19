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25 Atal canteens launched across Delhi: Check the new locations serving ₹5 meals

25 Atal canteens launched across Delhi: Check the new locations serving ₹5 meals

The 25 newly launched Atal Canteens are spread across several parts of Delhi, including residential colonies, market areas, hospitals, metro stations and resettlement clusters.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 19, 2026 4:19 PM IST
25 Atal canteens launched across Delhi: Check the new locations serving ₹5 mealsAround 95 lakh subsidised meals have already been served under the scheme.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday inaugurated 25 new Atal Canteens across the national capital. The inauguration was held on the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a tribute to his legacy and vision of Antyodaya.

With the latest additions, Delhi now has 100 operational Atal Canteens. The network was established within seven to eight months under the city government’s welfare initiative. The canteens aim to provide affordable and nutritious meals to workers, daily-wage labourers, construction workers, slum residents and other people from economically weaker sections.

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Nutritious Meals for ₹5

Each canteen is expected to serve nearly 1,000 meals per day. The subsidised meal is available twice daily for just ₹5 and includes staples such as dal, rice, roti and vegetables. According to government estimates, the 100 outlets will serve nearly one lakh people every day and provide around 3.65 crore meals annually.

“A promise to Delhi, delivered. 100 Atal Canteens will now serve nutritious, hygienic meals to nearly 1 lakh people every day for just ₹5,” Gupta said in an Instagram post.

She added, “It is a humble tribute to Atal Ji and a promise to Delhi that no one should sleep hungry and every meal should come with dignity.”

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Naidu praised the initiative, saying it would benefit poor families, workers, slum dwellers and people arriving in Delhi in search of employment. Gupta also highlighted the canteen opened near the university area, saying it would provide affordable food to students in need.

95 Lakh Meals Already Served

The Atal Canteen scheme was launched on December 25, 2025. Since its launch, around 95 lakh subsidised meals have reportedly been served to the public.

READ ALSO: 'Carrying forward Atal Ji’s values': Rekha Gupta inaugurates 25 canteens offering ₹5 meals across Delhi

Where to Find Delhi’s New Atal Canteens

The 25 newly launched Atal Canteens are spread across several parts of Delhi, including residential colonies, market areas, hospitals, metro stations and resettlement clusters. Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated the new canteens from Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

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Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh and Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj inaugurated canteens at other locations across the national capital.

  • Narela
  1. SRS Colony, Tikri Khurd (Swarn Jayanti Vihar).
  2. SRS Colony, Holambi Khurd.
  • Timarpur
  1. Near Munsi Ram JJ Cluster, Mukherjee Nagar, Timarpur.
  2. Near Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station, Timarpur.
  • Azadpur
  1. Adjacent to the adrak market shed, Azadpur Mandi.
  2. APMC Park near Kishal Bhawan.
  • Rithala and Rohini
  1. Guru Tegh Bahadur Colony, Sardar Colony, Sector 16, Rohini.
  2. Amar Jyoti Colony.
  3. Lal Flat, Banjara, SC/ST Basti, Rohini Sector 4 Extension.
  4. Rohini Sector 3, near Jaipur Golden Hospital.
  5. Community Hall, SRS Colony, Sector 26, Rohini.
  • Mundka
  1. SRS Colony, Sawda Ghevra, Phase 1.
  2. SRS Colony, Sawda Ghevra, Phase 2.
  • Mangolpuri
  1. X Block, behind Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.
  • Shalimar Bagh
  1. Sheesh Mahal Park, Som Bazar Road, near the Ayurvedic Cluster DDA Park.
  • Model Town
  1. Community Hall, Sangam Park, near R.P. Bagh.
  • Chandni Chowk
  1. LNJP Hospital.
  • Janakpuri and Vikaspuri
  1. Vacant land adjacent to the Mother Dairy booth, A-562, Pankha Road, Uttam Nagar, near Uttam Nagar East Metro Station.
  2. MCD Park, behind JJ Cluster, Indira Camp No. 5, Vikaspuri.
  3. Vacant land near JJ Cluster Shamshan Bhoomi, Hastsal, near T-Camp.
  • AIIMS and RK Puram
  1. Opposite AIIMS.
  2. Moti Bagh, RK Puram.
  • Anand Vihar
  1. DDA green-area land opposite Vivek Vihar, near Anand Vihar Railway Station, Vishwas Nagar.
  • Seemapuri and Mustafabad
  1. Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences, Seemapuri.
  2. Veer Savarkar Hospital, Karawal Nagar, Mustafabad.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 19, 2026 4:19 PM IST
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