'Carrying forward Atal Ji’s values': Rekha Gupta inaugurates 25 canteens offering ₹5 meals across Delhi

Under the scheme, meals are served twice a day during lunch and dinner at a subsidised price of just ₹5 per meal.

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Speaking at an event near Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station, Gupta described the completion of 100 Atal Canteens as a major milestone for her government.

“This initiative is a meaningful tribute dedicated to the spirit of Antyodaya and the ideals of public service upheld by revered Atal ji,” Gupta said, according to ANI.

“Atal ji’s life was devoted to the welfare of the person standing at the last mile of society and to the service of the nation. Carrying forward those very values, the Delhi government is striving to ensure that no needy person is deprived of respectful and nutritious food,” she added.

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A promise to Delhi, delivered.



100 Atal Canteens will now serve nutritious, hygienic meals to nearly 1 lakh people every day for just ₹5.



A humble tribute to Atal Ji and a promise to Delhi that no one should sleep hungry and every meal should come with dignity.… pic.twitter.com/I2ksp9026n — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) August 16, 2026

Over 1 lakh meals to be served daily

According to the Delhi government, each Atal Canteen has the capacity to provide around 1,000 meals every day, comprising approximately 500 meals for lunch and another 500 for dinner. With 100 canteens now operational, the government estimates that more than one lakh people can access subsidised meals every day.

Gupta also highlighted the newly inaugurated canteen near Delhi University’s Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station, saying it would particularly benefit students from outside Delhi by giving them access to affordable and nutritious food.

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Venkaiah Naidu praises initiative

Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu called the launch of 100 Atal Canteens in Delhi a “highly commendable initiative”.

According to ANI, Naidu said the scheme would help provide affordable and nutritious food to poor people, slum residents, labourers and those arriving in Delhi looking for employment. He described the initiative as an example of sensitivity and service towards the most vulnerable sections of society.

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The inauguration event was also attended by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood and other officials and public representatives.

What is the Atal Canteen scheme?

The Atal Canteen scheme is a Delhi government initiative designed to provide subsidised, nutritious meals to people who may struggle to afford regular food in the city. The BJP had promised the scheme ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly election, with a commitment to establish Atal Canteens in slum clusters and provide meals for ₹5 each.

The canteens operate without holidays and offer meals during lunch and dinner. The Delhi government said that approximately 95 lakh subsidised meals have already been served to the public under the scheme.