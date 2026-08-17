Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
'Carrying forward Atal Ji’s values': Rekha Gupta inaugurates 25 canteens offering ₹5 meals across Delhi

'Carrying forward Atal Ji’s values': Rekha Gupta inaugurates 25 canteens offering ₹5 meals across Delhi

According to the Delhi government, each Atal Canteen has the capacity to provide around 1,000 meals every day, comprising approximately 500 meals for lunch and another 500 for dinner

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 17, 2026 12:34 PM IST
'Carrying forward Atal Ji’s values': Rekha Gupta inaugurates 25 canteens offering ₹5 meals across DelhiAround 95 lakh subsidised meals have already been served under the scheme. (File Photo: ITG)

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, inaugurated 25 new Atal Canteens on Sunday, taking the total number of such subsidised food outlets in the national capital to 100.

The inauguration coincided with the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The Delhi government said the canteens are aimed at providing affordable and nutritious meals to people from economically weaker sections, including labourers, slum dwellers and those who come to the city in search of employment.

Advertisement

Under the scheme, meals are served twice a day during lunch and dinner at a subsidised price of just ₹5 per meal.

READ THIS: 'Ladka theek lagta hai...': How Atal Bihari Vajpayee helped Anil Agarwal list Vedanta in London

Speaking at an event near Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station, Gupta described the completion of 100 Atal Canteens as a major milestone for her government.

“This initiative is a meaningful tribute dedicated to the spirit of Antyodaya and the ideals of public service upheld by revered Atal ji,” Gupta said, according to ANI.

“Atal ji’s life was devoted to the welfare of the person standing at the last mile of society and to the service of the nation. Carrying forward those very values, the Delhi government is striving to ensure that no needy person is deprived of respectful and nutritious food,” she added.

Advertisement

Over 1 lakh meals to be served daily

According to the Delhi government, each Atal Canteen has the capacity to provide around 1,000 meals every day, comprising approximately 500 meals for lunch and another 500 for dinner. With 100 canteens now operational, the government estimates that more than one lakh people can access subsidised meals every day.

Gupta also highlighted the newly inaugurated canteen near Delhi University’s Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station, saying it would particularly benefit students from outside Delhi by giving them access to affordable and nutritious food.

Advertisement

Venkaiah Naidu praises initiative

Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu called the launch of 100 Atal Canteens in Delhi a “highly commendable initiative”.

According to ANI, Naidu said the scheme would help provide affordable and nutritious food to poor people, slum residents, labourers and those arriving in Delhi looking for employment. He described the initiative as an example of sensitivity and service towards the most vulnerable sections of society.

ALSO READ: Atal Pension Yojana vs NPS: Which government-backed pension scheme suits you?

The inauguration event was also attended by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood and other officials and public representatives.

What is the Atal Canteen scheme?

The Atal Canteen scheme is a Delhi government initiative designed to provide subsidised, nutritious meals to people who may struggle to afford regular food in the city. The BJP had promised the scheme ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly election, with a commitment to establish Atal Canteens in slum clusters and provide meals for ₹5 each.

The canteens operate without holidays and offer meals during lunch and dinner. The Delhi government said that approximately 95 lakh subsidised meals have already been served to the public under the scheme.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 17, 2026 12:34 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more