25-year-old Hindu man killed in fire in Bangladesh, CCTV footage raises suspicion

A 25-year-old Hindu youth was burnt alive in Bangladesh’s Narsingdi district on Friday night, raising fresh concerns over the safety of religious minorities in the country.

The victim, identified as Chanchal Bhowmik, was sleeping inside a garage when a fire broke out. While the exact cause of the blaze is still under investigation, CCTV footage from the area has pointed to possible foul play.

Speaking to ANI, Narsingdi Superintendent of Police Abdullah Al Faruque said visuals from nearby cameras show a person moving around the premises around the time of the incident.

“We have collected footage from the CCTV cameras and observed a scene showing a person moving around near the site. We are investigating whether the fire was caused by an external factor or an electrical fault,” the SP said.

He added that fire service personnel broke open the shutter of the garage in an attempt to rescue Bhowmik, but his body had already been charred by the time they reached him.

“No arrests have been made so far. The investigation is still underway,” Faruque said.

Authorities are examining whether the fire was the result of an electrical short circuit or was deliberately caused. As of Sunday, no suspects had been taken into custody.

The incident comes at a time of heightened political and communal tension in Bangladesh, ahead of the national elections scheduled for February 12, 2026. Concerns over law and order have grown following the ban on the Awami League, with minority safety increasingly drawing international attention.

Human rights groups and government agencies have reported a sharp rise in targeted violence against religious minorities since the interim government led by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus took charge in August 2024.

Concerns over minority safety have also sparked protests overseas.

Earlier this month, demonstrators gathered at Parliament Square in London, calling for international attention to what they described as the continued persecution of minorities in Bangladesh.

According to the Bangladesh Hindu Association and Bengali Hindu Adarsh Sangha, more than 500 people attended the protest, including students, professionals, families, activists and interfaith leaders.

The organisations said communal violence has risen sharply as the elections approach. In December alone, at least 51 incidents were reported.

Data shared by the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council shows that these incidents included 10 murders, 10 cases of theft and robbery, 23 instances of land, home, business and temple occupation, as well as looting and arson. The list also includes four cases of arrest and torture on allegations of religious defamation, one attempted rape, and three incidents of physical assault.

India has also weighed in on the issue. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed serious concern over Bhowmik’s killing, linking it to the broader issue of minority safety and deteriorating law and order in Bangladesh.

According to the MEA, independent assessments have recorded over 2,900 incidents of violence against minorities since the interim government took office, including cases of killings, arson and land grabbing.

(With inputs from ANI)