3 hit-and-run in 3 days in Maharashtra: 2 more dead in series of hit-and-run cases in Nashik

Nashik remains plagued by hit-and-run incidents, with another tragic event claiming the life of 21-year-old Sabruddin Ansari. In the third such accident, Ansari lost his life when a truck struck him near Papaya Nursery along Trimbak Road in the Satpur area.

The driver responsible for Shinde's demise fled the scene but was later apprehended with the help of CCTV footage that captured the vehicle's registration number. Senior PI Sohan Machhare from the Satpur police station stated, "The truck driver involved in Ansari's tragic passing was leaving a petrol pump after refueling when the collision occurred. Ansari, who ran a kiosk offering air filling and tyre puncture services near the petrol pump, was inflating a scooter's tyres at the time of the accident," according to Time of India.

This incident occurred at around 9:30 pm on Tuesday, just hours after the death of 31-year-old Archana Shinde, who was killed by a speeding car on Gangapur Road, approximately 5 kilometres away from the site of Ansari's accident.

Accident No. 2

Shinde was thrown into the air for about 15-20 metres, after she was hit by aa white-colour hatchback. The shocking CCTV footage of her accident has gone viral now.

Archana Kishore Shinde, aged 36, was urgently taken to the hospital following an incident in which she later passed away due to her injuries.

Authorities revealed that the 51-year-old driver of the car, who was intoxicated at the time of the event, fled the scene but was subsequently apprehended.

The individual responsible for the incident has been named as Devchand Rambhau Tidme, a resident of Dhruv Nagar employed at a company in the Satpur MIDC area, according to an official from the Gangapur police station.

Archana Kishore Shinde, residing in Hanuman Nagar, was returning home from work around 6 p.m. when a speeding car collided with her from behind on Bardan Phata-Shivaji Nagar Road, near Gangapur Road, causing her to sustain a severe head injury. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, she was pronounced dead by the attending doctors.

Prior to the accident, two young individuals traveling in the opposite direction noticed the approaching car and attempted to warn the driver. Unfortunately, the driver failed to reduce speed, resulting in the vehicle striking Shinde. Following the collision, the driver fled from the scene, as reported by the police.

BMW Accident No. 1

The incidents come just two days after the infamous BMW accident case, when Mihir Rajesh Shah, 24, allegedly hit a scooter carrying Pradeep and Kaveri Nakhwa, resulting in Kaveri's tragic death. Since the accident, Mihir Shah has been absconding, leading to widespread outrage and demands for justice.

Police revealed in court that the accused, Mihir Shah, allegedly switched seats with his driver, Rajrishi Rajendrasingh Bidawat, after dragging the victim on the car's bonnet for nearly one and a half kilometers.