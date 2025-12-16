4 dead, 25 injured as dense fog triggers deadly pile-up on Yamuna Expressway, vehicles catch fire

Dense fog turned deadly on the Delhi-Agra Expressway early Tuesday, triggering a massive chain collision that left four people dead and around 25 others injured as multiple vehicles slammed into each other and burst into flames within minutes.

The crash occurred on Uttar Pradesh's Agra–Noida carriageway of the Yamuna Expressway, Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said. Poor visibility due to thick fog caused eight buses and three cars to collide, setting off a fire that quickly engulfed the vehicles and left drivers and passengers with little time to react.

Vehicles engulfed in flames

The impact was so severe that all the vehicles caught fire almost instantly, trapping several passengers inside and triggering panic at the scene. Eyewitnesses described chaotic moments as flames leapt from one vehicle to another, with screams for help ringing out as people attempted to escape.

Rescue operation underway

Fire tenders, police teams and ambulances rushed to the spot soon after the crash. Firefighters battled the blaze while rescue personnel pulled out survivors and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals.

Around 25 people were taken to hospitals in Mathura and neighbouring districts for treatment. Several of the injured remain in critical condition.

Traffic disrupted, probe launched

Traffic on the affected stretch of the expressway was halted for hours as emergency crews worked to clear the debris and restore movement. Authorities have launched an enquiry to ascertain the sequence of events that led to the pile-up amid heavy fog conditions.

Dense fog blankets Uttar Pradesh

The accident came as large parts of Uttar Pradesh woke up to dense fog and smog, with visibility dropping sharply across cities. Agra remained shrouded in thick fog, rendering the Taj Mahal invisible for several hours. Similar conditions were reported from Varanasi, Prayagraj, Mainpuri and Moradabad, where commuters were forced to slow down due to poor visibility.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, air quality varied across the state, with Agra recording a poor AQI, while Noida slipped into the severe category. Delhi also reported severe air quality, with toxic smog significantly reducing visibility across the city.

Further details are awaited as authorities continue to assess the aftermath of the crash.

(With inputs from Madan Gopal Singh)