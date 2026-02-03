IT stocks on a roll as India-US trade deal boosts market sentiment; check top gainers

IT shares zoomed on Tuesday after India and the United States reached an agreement that would cut US tariffs on Indian imports from 25% to 18% with immediate effect. US first imposed tariffs on India on August 1, 2025, later doubling them to 50% effective August 27, 2025.

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The BSE IT index surged 1,993 pts to 38,598 today against the previous close of 36,605.

Leading gainers on the index were Genesys International shares rising 10.49% to Rs 335, eMudhra stock gaining 6.32% to Rs 558.40, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services shares were up 5% to Rs 296.50, Ceinsys Tech stock rising 5% to Rs 1020 and Kellton Tech Solutions stock gaining 3.48% to Rs 16.05.

On Sensex, Infosys shares rose 2.4% to Rs 1668.75, HCL Technologies stock gained 1.78% to Rs 1706, TCS inched 1.45% higher to Rs 3218 and Tech Mahindra stock rose 0.77% to Rs 1737.05 in late morning deals on Tuesday.

The US accounts for a significant portion of India's total IT and software services exports. According to some estimates, US share can be as high as 70% of India's total IT export revenue. India's overall exports to the US, including non-IT sectors, are a smaller fraction compared to the IT sector.

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The Nifty IT index also gained 2227 pts to 40,301 mark in the current session.

With today's rally, BSE IT index has gained 1.67% and Nifty IT index has risen 2.41% in 2026 amid India-US tariff showdown.

Meanwhile, Sensex jumped 2375.07 points, or 2.91%, to 84,041.53 and Nifty advanced 723 points, or 2.88%, to 25,811.40 on the back of positive investor sentiment post India- US trade deal.