'40 percent formula of corruption is running in Bihar': Prashant Kishor on bridge collapse in Araria

Political Strategist Prashant Kishor recently said the bridge worth Rs 12 crores that collapsed into the Bakra river in Araria in Bihar even before its inauguration, resulted from rampant corruption in the state.

Kishor, addressing the collapse, referred to what he calls the '40 percent formula' of corruption. He said, "When Rs 40 out of every 100 are lost to corruption, it is natural for the bridge to collapse. Corruption is at its peak in Bihar. If 40 percent of the budget is taken as a bribe in every scheme, how can the bridge stand? If Rs 100 are allocated and Rs 40 are stolen, the bridge will inevitably collapse."

The 183-meter-long bridge, which was set to open soon, collapsed on Tuesday. This marks the seventh bridge collapse in Bihar since 2023 and the second this year. Araria district magistrate Inayat Khan confirmed that there were no casualties.

This bridge collapse is not an isolated event, according to Kishor. He emphasized that the same level of corruption is affecting the construction of roads in Bihar. "Why are the roads in Bihar breaking down today?" he asked. "The reason is also corruption. If Rs 100 is allocated for a road, but Rs 40 is stolen, the road that was meant to be built with Rs 100 ends up being built with only Rs 60. Naturally, such roads will deteriorate quickly."

Kishor provided a broader perspective on the widespread corruption in Bihar's infrastructure projects. He pointed out that Rs 80,000 crores meant for building drains for the poor have not resulted in proper construction. "There are very few people in Bihar today who have a cemented drain in their house," he said. "Despite 30,000 crores being spent on the Nal-Jal Yojana, the results are not visible on the ground."

The Nal-Jal Yojana was supposed to provide tap water to every household, but the reality, according to Kishor, is starkly different. "People say there is no money in Bihar, but that is not true. Thousands of crores have been spent, yet there is no visible effect on the ground. Today, everything in Bihar is falling prey to corruption."