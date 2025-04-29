48 of 87 Kashmir tourist destinations shut down after Pahalgam terror attack

Following fresh terror threats in the aftermath of last week's deadly attack in Pahalgam, the Jammu and Kashmir government has shut down 48 of 87 tourist destinations across the Kashmir Valley. The sweeping closures come after intelligence agencies intercepted communications confirming that sleeper cells in the region had been activated and instructed to launch further attacks, according to sources.

Authorities fear a repeat of the April 22 incident, when Pakistan-based terrorists opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley, killing 26 people, mostly holidaymakers. In response, security forces have significantly ramped up measures at key tourist hubs, deploying anti-fidayeen squads from the Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police to locations like Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and the Dal Lake areas.

Sources added that intelligence inputs have pointed to plans for targeted killings and a larger, more coordinated attack. This appears to be in retaliation for the recent demolition of houses belonging to active terrorists after the Pahalgam strike.

The government has temporarily closed major tourist spots, including Yousmarg, Doodpathri, Aharbal, Kousarnag, Bangus Valley, Wular/Watlab, Rampora and Rajpora, Sinthan Top, Margantop, Verinag Garden, Habba Khatoon Point, Babareshi, and Akad Park, among others. Popular hotels and resorts like Padshapal Resorts, Cherry Tree Resort, Eco Village Resort, and Forest Hill Cottage have also been asked to suspend operations.

Sensitive recreational activities, including paragliding at Astanmarg View Point and visits to the Buddhist Monastery and Dachigam beyond Trout Farm, have similarly been put on hold.

Security agencies remain on high alert, with a focus on ensuring that tourist zones do not become easy targets in the wake of the recent escalations.