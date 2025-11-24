5 zones, 12 key leaders: After Bihar, BJP moves full election machinery to West Bengal 

The BJP has shifted its full organisational focus to West Bengal, rolling out a large-scale restructuring that divides the state into five zones and deploys 12 senior leaders from six states to run an intensive, five-month campaign ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. The move comes immediately after the party wrapped up its Bihar poll campaign.

According to the party's internal plan, West Bengal has been carved into five high-priority zones, each assigned a sangathan mantri and a senior political leader who will camp in the state until the elections. Their mandate is clear: strengthen the BJP's ground network, consolidate its booth-level machinery, and break into the Trinamool Congress’s strongholds.

Radha-Banga Zone (Purulia–Bardhaman)

This zone will be overseen by Pawan Sai, General Secretary (Organisation) from Chhattisgarh, with Uttarakhand minister Dhan Singh Rawat as the supporting leader. The BJP aims to deepen its presence in Purulia and parts of Bardhaman, where it has been eyeing organisational expansion.

Howrah–Hooghly–Medinipur Zone

Delhi organisation minister Pawan Rana will lead the zone. In Howrah and Hooghly, he will be supported by senior Haryana leader Sanjay Bhatia, while Uttar Pradesh minister JPS Rathore will oversee work in Medinipur - a region politically sensitive due to Suvendu Adhikari's influence and ongoing TMC-BJP tussles.

Kolkata Metropolitan & South 24 Parganas

One of the toughest terrains for the BJP, this belt will be handled by Himachal Pradesh's organisation secretary M. Siddharthan. In Kolkata, former national general secretary C.T. Ravi will work closely with him. The party plans intensive groundwork here, given TMC's longstanding dominance in these districts.

Nabadwip & North 24 Parganas

Andhra Pradesh organisation secretary N. Madhukar will manage this region, with UP minister Suresh Rana as co-in-charge. As a border district, North 24 Parganas is viewed as politically strategic, prompting the BJP to strengthen its organisational footprint.

North Bengal (Malda–Siliguri Division)

Arunachal Pradesh's organisation secretary Anant Narayan Mishra will oversee Malda, while Karnataka’s Arun Binnadi will handle Siliguri. Former Union Minister Kailash Choudhary will play an active supervisory role across the North Bengal region, considered one of BJP's traditional support bases.

Across these five zones, the BJP's stated goal is to build a strong booth-level structure, push deep into TMC's traditional bases, and create a synchronised network where outside leaders and local units work in tandem. In West Bengal, assembly polls are due in April-May 2026.