5kg 'chhotu' LPG cylinders costlier by Rs 51 from April 1: Here's how you can book your mini cylinder

In a fresh blow to consumers, Indian oil companies have once again increased the prices of LPG cylinders, effective from April 1. This is the second price hike in a short span, driven by ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia that have disrupted oil and gas supplies.

Among the various changes, the 5 kg LPG cylinders, popularly known as "Chhotu", will see an increase of Rs 51, making them costlier than before. The 19 kg cylinders, which are the standard option for many households, will also face a significant price hike, ranging between Rs 195.50 and Rs 218.

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The price increase has been largely attributed to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, where the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil passageway, has been closed for several weeks. Given that 88% of India’s LPG imports pass through this route, supply chain disruptions have led to rising global oil prices, which are directly impacting LPG costs.

While the larger 14.2 kg and 19 kg LPG cylinders continue to face availability issues and rising costs, the smaller 5 kg cylinders, such as the "Chhotu" variety, remain more readily accessible across retail outlets. These cylinders, often favoured for their convenience and lower price, have seen increased demand amid the shortages and price hikes.

The revised prices will reflect the following changes:

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5kg LPG cylinders now cost approximately Rs 649, with the new increase of Rs 51 pushing the price closer to the Rs 700 mark.

19kg cylinders will see varying price hikes depending on the city, with prices surging as high as Rs 218 in cities like Kolkata and Chennai.

How to Buy 5kg LPG Cylinders in India: