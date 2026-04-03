LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, April 3: Check latest rates in major metros Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and more

LPG, CNG, PNG rates on April 3: The war in West Asia has raised concerns over the costs of LPG, CNG, and PNG due to a surge in global oil prices as the conflict has disrupted energy supplies worldwide.

India imports over 40 per cent of its crude oil and 90 per cent of its LPG from West Asian countries such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Despite this dependence, the government has assured that LPG supplies remain stable, with no shortages reported at distribution points.

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Earlier this week, oil companies on Wednesday revised rates for commercial cylinders, raising the price of 19-kg units by between ₹195 and ₹218, while smaller 5-kg cylinders have become costlier by ₹51.

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 195.50 to Rs 2,078.50 in Delhi. This followed a previous increase of Rs 114.50 per cylinder on March 1. Domestic cooking gas LPG prices were last increased by Rs 60 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 7, and have remained unchanged at Rs 913 in Delhi.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on April 3

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Kolkata 939 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on April 3

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,078.50 Kolkata 2,208.50 Mumbai 2,031 Chennai 2,246.50 Bengaluru 2,161 Hyderabad 2,320.50

CNG prices across major cities on April 3

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 77.09 Kolkata 93.50 Mumbai 80.50 Chennai 91.50 Bengaluru 88.95 Hyderabad 97

PNG prices across major cities on April 3

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Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.89 Kolkata 50 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51

Geopolitical tensions pushing up fuel prices

Global oil prices have risen by nearly 50 per cent following the West Asia conflict, affecting energy supply chains. Petrol and diesel prices remain frozen after a Rs 2 per litre reduction in March last year, with petrol priced at Rs 94.72 and diesel at Rs 87.62 per litre in Delhi.

To manage supply pressures, the Central government has permitted ad-hoc allocation of public distribution system kerosene in 21 states and Union Territories, including areas previously declared kerosene-free. This measure aims to support household cooking and lighting needs amid global energy challenges.

The ministry explained that the price increase in commercial LPG cylinders on April 1 was due to a 44 per cent rise in the Saudi Contract Price, from $542 per tonne in March to $780 per tonne in April. This is attributed to 20-30 per cent of global LPG supplies being stuck in the Strait of Hormuz due to the conflict in West Asia.