600 lawyers, including Salve, write to CJI: 'Vested interests' trying to influence judiciary; Full text

More than 600 lawyers, including senior advocate Harish Salve and Bar Council of India chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra, has written to the Chief Justice of India, alleging that a "vested interest group" is trying to put pressure on the judiciary and defame courts "on the basis of frivolous logic and stale political agendas". "Their pressure tactics are most obvious in political cases, particularly those involving political figures accused of corruption. These tactics are damaging to our courts and threaten our democratic fabric," their letter, dated March 26, addressed to CJI D Y Chandrachud said.

The lawyers claimed that this 'vested interest group' was employing pressure tactics to influence judicial outcomes, especially in cases involving political leaders and corruption charges. "These actions pose a significant threat to the democratic fabric and the trust placed in judicial processes," the lawyers said in the letter under the subject head "Threat to judiciary".

Full text of the 3-page letter to CJI

We, the undersigned, are a group of lawyers who are writing to you expressing our deepest concern on the manner in which a vested interest group is trying to pressure the judiciary, influence judicial process and defame our courts on the basis of frivolous logic and stale political agendas. Their antics are vitiating the atmosphere of trust and harmony, which characterises the functioning of the judiciary. Their pressure tactics are most obvious in political cases, particularly those involving political figures accused of corruption. These tactics are damaging to our courts and threaten our democratic fabric.

This heated interest group operates in various ways. They create false narratives of a supposed 'better past' and 'golden period of the courts, contrasting it with the happenings in the present. These are nothing but intentional statements, made to sway court decisions and to embarrass the court's for certain political gains. It's troubling to see some lawyers defend politicians by the day, and then try to influence judges through the media at night. Implying that the courts in the past were easier to influence shakes the public's trust in them.

They have also concocted an entire theory of 'bench fixing' - which is not just disrespectful and contemptuous -it's an attack on the honour and dignity of our courts. At times, it also leads to slanderous attacks and insinuations on respected judges. They have also stooped to the level of comparing our courts to those countries where there is no rule of law and accusing our judicial institutions with unfair practices. These aren't just criticisms; they are direct attacks meant to damage the public's trust in our judiciary and threaten the fair application of our laws.

There is a clear "My way or the highway" approach at work any decision they agree with is hailed but any decision they disagree with is trashed, smeared and

disregarded. This cherry picking has been visible in very recent judgments too.

We are equally worried about:

1. Political Flip-Flopping: It is strange to see politicians accuse someone of corruption and then defend them in court. If the court's decision doesn't go their way, they quickly criticise the courts inside the court as well as through media. This two-faced behaviour is harmful to the respect a common man should have for our legal system.

2. Underhand Tactics and False Information: Some elements are trying to influence who the judges are in their cases and spread lies on social media to put

pressure on the judges to decide in a particular way. This threatens the fairness of our courts and strikes at the heart of our legal principles.

The timing of their modus operandi also merits closer scrutiny- they do it at very strategic timings, when the nation is all set to head into elections. We are reminded of similar antics in 2018-2019 when they took to their 'hit and run' activities, including fabricating wrong narratives.

These efforts to belittle and manipulate the courts for personal and political reasons cannot be allowed under any circumstances. We request the Supreme Court to stand strong and take steps to protect our courts from these attacks. Staying silent or doing nothing could accidentally give more power to those who mean to do harm. This is not the time to maintain dignified silence as such efforts are happening since few years and too frequently.

As people who work to uphold the law, we think it's time to stand up for our courts. We need to come together and speak out against these underhanded

attacks, making sure our courts stay strong as pillars of our democracy, untouched by these calculated attacks.

Sir, in these tough times, your leadership is crucial. We trust you and all Hon'ble Judges to guide us through these issues and keep our courts strong.

We are all in support of the judiciary, ready to do what's needed to keep the respect and honesty in our legal system.

Sir, we look forward to your decisive leadership.