61% of travellers Say IndiGo’s ₹22 crore fine fails to satisfy after December flight chaos, survey finds

A recent survey has found that 61% of airline passengers do not believe the penalty and disciplinary action imposed on IndiGo by the DGCA are sufficient for the massive flight disruptions in December 2025.

The survey, conducted by LocalCircles, received over 31,000 responses from passengers across 292 districts in India. Among respondents, 66% were men and 34% women, while 43% were from tier 1 cities, 26% from tier 2, and 31% from tier 3, 4, and rural areas.

Advertisement

Passengers were asked: “The government has imposed a total penalty of INR 22.2 crores on IndiGo and asked to relieve a senior VP-level employee for the disruption it caused in early December and its non-compliance with norms. Do you believe this is sufficient?”

61% said “absolutely not”

21% said “yes, it is totally apt”

18% were unsure

Many passengers said the fine is too small to ensure compliance or prevent future disruptions, noting that it roughly equals just one hour of IndiGo’s revenue.

The fine was imposed after a DGCA investigation into IndiGo’s operational failures, which included lapses in implementing the revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules, poor roster planning, inadequate operational controls, and weak management oversight. Senior executives, including the CEO and COO, were warned.

Advertisement

The airline was also directed to provide a INR 50 crore bank guarantee to ensure reforms in leadership, manpower planning, digital systems, and operational resilience.

The disruption occurred in early December 2025, when IndiGo failed to adjust to the new FDTL and crew rest rules designed to improve pilot and crew safety. Instead of hiring additional staff and revising schedules, the airline over-optimized rosters and extended duty cycles, causing large-scale crew shortages.

Between December 3 and 5, 2025, over 2,500 flights were cancelled and nearly 1,900 delayed, affecting more than 300,000 passengers. Airports in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai reported long queues, crowded terminals, lost luggage, and overwhelmed staff.

Passengers also complained about compensation. Many said IndiGo offered travel vouchers instead of the cash refunds required under DGCA rules. “Refunds were slow, alternative flights sparse, and vouchers were often given without clear consent,” said affected travellers. Some had to pay out-of-pocket to rebook flights.