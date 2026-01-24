77th Republic Day: Operation Sindoor takes center stage in parade, armed forces to display modern warfare capabilities

The preparations for the 77th Republic Day parade on January 26 are fully underway, and the event promises to be a grand display of India’s military prowess and technological advancements. This year’s parade will feature an entirely combat-ready formation, highlighting how India’s armed forces operate in real missions, with a focus on the recent multi-service operation, Operation Sindoor.

Advertisement

Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar, the Parade Commander, expressed the enthusiasm surrounding the event, with all personnel dedicated to making the occasion a success. One of the standout features will be the showcasing of India’s integrated military strength, with displays involving not only the army but also the navy and air force.

The parade will demonstrate a wide array of advanced military technology, such as long-range BrahMos missiles, T-90 tanks, the MBT Arjun, BMP-2, and the Nag missile system. There will also be an aerial display, showcasing the capabilities of India’s air forces.

Tableaus will highlight the success of Operation Sindoor, offering a glimpse into how the various branches of the armed forces collaborated during the operation. Additionally, an integrated operations center will display the detailed planning and execution involved in modern warfare.

Advertisement

Lt Gen Kumar also mentioned that the parade will reflect India’s readiness across multiple domains, including land, air, maritime, cyber, space, and information, underlining how the nation has adopted new technologies to stay ahead in modern defense.

(With inputs from ANI)