787-8 Dreamliner crashes in India: Here's all about the latest workhorse from Boeing

Moments after takeoff, Air India flight AI-171 veered into catastrophe, crashing near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was carrying 242 people on board (171 passengers + crew) when it went down. Eyewitness videos captured plumes of black smoke curling into the sky and passengers being rushed into hospitals as emergency services swarmed the scene.

The ill-fated aircraft was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner — a mid-size, twin-engine wide-body jet known for its advanced technology and fuel efficiency. Introduced in 2011, the Dreamliner was designed to replace older long-haul aircraft like the Boeing 767-200ER and Airbus A330-200. It features large electronically dimmable windows, raked wingtips for improved aerodynamics, and a carbon fiber-reinforced polymer structure that makes up half of its primary frame, significantly reducing weight and fuel consumption.

With a seating capacity of around 242 passengers in a two-class configuration, the 787-8 offers a range of approximately 7,305 nautical miles (13,530 km). This model has been used by major international carriers including American Airlines, British Airways, Japan Airlines, Qatar Airways, and United Airlines, apart from Air India.

In under 14 years, the 787 Dreamliner has flown over one billion passengers — faster than any other widebody jet in aviation history. Its cutting-edge design offers airlines greater flexibility while transforming the passenger experience. Thanks to a lightweight composite structure, it uses up to 25% less fuel than the older aircraft it replaces.

The Dreamliner’s design aims to open new nonstop markets that aren’t viable for larger aircraft. Since its entry into service, the 787 family has enabled the launch of over 425 new direct routes globally. Of the more than 2,000 orders the Dreamliner family has received, around 26% have been for the 787-8 variant, with 386 units delivered as of January 2023.