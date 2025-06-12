An Air India flight to London crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon. The aircraft, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with registration VT-ANB, was operating as flight AI171 to Gatwick and carried 242 people — 230 passengers and 12 crew members, including two pilots.

- Air India, B787 Dreamliner aircraft, Ahmedabad to London (Gatwick) airport, had crashed into a residential area (Meghani Nagar), taking off at 1:38 PM, and crashed 5 minutes after takeoff.

- The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed the aircraft crashed immediately after departure. “Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from (Ahmedabad to Gatwick), has crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad,” the DGCA said. “There were 242 people on board the aircraft, consisting of 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew.”

- The aircraft was piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a Long-Term Commander (LTC) with 8,200 hours of flying experience. His co-pilot, First Officer Clive Kundar, had logged 1,100 hours.

- The plane departed at 1:39 pm IST from runway 23 and issued a MAYDAY call to Air Traffic Control, but no communication followed thereafter. “Aircraft immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site,” the DGCA said.

- Air India confirmed the incident on X, stating: “Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest.”

- Flight tracking platform Flightradar24 also identified the aircraft as VT-ANB. It had earlier flown from Delhi to Ahmedabad earlier in the day.

- According to sources, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among the passengers on board.

- Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said in a statement, “Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on the highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site.”