86 countries back India AI Impact Summit declaration, call AI a shared global responsibility 

New Delhi witnessed a coordinated global push on artificial intelligence this week as 86 countries and two international organisations endorsed a joint declaration at the India AI Impact Summit, framing AI as both a development accelerator and a collective responsibility.

Gathered in the capital on February 19, 2026, participating nations described the advent of AI as “an inflection point in the trajectory of technological evolution,” warning that “the choices that we make today will shape the AI-enabled world that future generations will inherit.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

Invoking the principle of “सर्वजन हिताय, सर्वजन सुखाय” (Welfare for all, Happiness of all), the declaration stated that “AI’s promise is best realized only when its benefits are shared by humanity.”

The summit called for deeper international cooperation and multistakeholder engagement across seven thematic pillars — referred to as the seven “Chakras” — covering human capital, social empowerment, trustworthiness, energy efficiency, AI in science, democratization of AI resources, and AI for economic growth and social good.

Democratising AI resources

The declaration underlined that robust digital infrastructure and affordable connectivity are essential to unlocking AI’s potential.

Inspired by “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the world is one family), participating countries recognised “the importance of enhancing the affordability of and access to AI resources that would be critical to enabling all countries to develop, adopt and deploy AI for the benefit of their citizens.”

Advertisement

They took note of the Charter for the Democratic Diffusion of AI, described as a voluntary and non-binding framework to promote access to foundational AI resources, support locally relevant innovation and strengthen resilient AI ecosystems while respecting national laws.

Economic growth and social good

Signatories said wide-scale AI adoption holds “unprecedented potential” to drive economic and social development.

The declaration supported open-source AI applications and other accessible approaches, noting that wider diffusion of AI use cases could improve scalability and adaptability across sectors.

Participants took note of the Global AI Impact Commons, a voluntary initiative aimed at encouraging adoption, replication and scaling up of successful AI use cases across regions.

Secure and trusted AI

The declaration stressed that secure, trustworthy and robust AI systems are foundational to building public trust and maximising societal benefits.

Advertisement

Recognising the importance of security throughout the AI lifecycle, countries backed industry-led voluntary measures, technical safeguards and appropriate policy frameworks that promote innovation while protecting the public interest.

They acknowledged the development of the Trusted AI Commons, a voluntary and non-binding collaborative platform consolidating technical resources, tools, benchmarks and best practices, along with its accompanying guidance note.

AI in science

Participants highlighted the need to remove structural barriers to AI research infrastructure and expand international scientific collaboration.

They took note of the International Network of AI for Science Institutions, a voluntary collaborative platform designed to connect scientific communities and pool AI research capabilities to accelerate impactful adoption in research and development.

Access for social empowerment

The declaration recognised AI’s potential to uplift communities by enabling access to knowledge, services, cross-border solutions and economic opportunities.

Countries acknowledged the development of a voluntary and collaborative platform to facilitate the exchange of learning, knowledge and scalable practices to advance AI adoption for social empowerment.

Human capital and workforce readiness

Signatories stressed that realising AI’s full promise requires equipping individuals with relevant skills.

The declaration highlighted initiatives in AI education, workforce development, public official training, public awareness and AI literacy, alongside upgrades to vocational ecosystems.

Advertisement

Participants took note of voluntary guiding principles for reskilling in the age of AI and a playbook on AI workforce development to support preparation for an AI-driven economy.

Resilience, innovation and efficiency

With AI’s growing demand on energy, infrastructure and natural resources, the declaration underscored the importance of developing energy-efficient AI systems.

Countries recognised the Voluntary Guiding Principles on Resilient, Innovative, and Efficient Artificial Intelligence, alongside a Playbook on Advancing Resilient AI Infrastructure as reference resources to support resilient and efficient AI development.

In its concluding note, the declaration said the AI Impact Summit would strengthen international cooperation and a multistakeholder approach through voluntary and non-binding guidelines. Participants said they remain committed to advancing shared aspirations and translating them into concrete actions under the three Sutras of the India AI Impact Summit 2026.