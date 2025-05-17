'A spectacular feat': PM Modi hails Neeraj Chopra as he breaches 90m mark in Doha Diamond League

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra after the star javelin thrower breached the elusive 90-metre mark for the first time in his career. Taking to X, Modi wrote, “A spectacular feat! Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for breaching the 90 m mark at Doha Diamond League 2025 and achieving his personal best throw. This is the outcome of his relentless dedication, discipline and passion. India is elated and proud.”

Advertisement

A spectacular feat! Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for breaching the 90 m mark at Doha Diamond League 2025 and achieving his personal best throw. This is the outcome of his relentless dedication, discipline and passion. India is elated and proud. @Neeraj_chopra1 pic.twitter.com/n33Zw4ZfIt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 17, 2025

The praise came soon after Chopra’s landmark effort of 90.23 metres at the Doha Diamond League 2025, where he finished second behind Germany’s Julian Weber, who stole the win with a last-gasp throw of 91.06 metres.

A milestone moment, without the gold

Making his season debut, Chopra began strong with an 88.40m throw before launching his third attempt past the long-awaited 90m mark—breaking his own national record of 89.94m set in 2022.

Advertisement

“It’s a bitter-sweet experience,” Chopra said after the event. “I am very happy to have breached the 90m mark... My coach Jan Zelezny said today is the day when I can throw 90m. The wind helps and weather is little warm and that helps. I also told Julian that we can throw 90m. I am also happy for him.”

While he missed out on the top spot, Chopra etched his name in history as only the third Asian and 25th male javelin thrower ever to surpass 90 metres—a milestone that has shadowed his career for years.

Final standings and the dramatic finish

Germany’s Julian Weber, who had never before breached 90m himself, mounted a stunning comeback. Starting at 82.83m, Weber’s progression—85.57m, 89.06m, 88.05m, 89.84m—kept him close. But it was his final throw of 91.06m that sealed the victory and made him the 26th man ever to cross the 90m barrier.

Advertisement

Grenada’s Anderson Peters came in third, while India’s Kishore Jena finished eighth.

A long-awaited breakthrough

Chopra has long been hailed as one of India’s most consistent and determined athletes. After his Tokyo Olympics gold, a World Championship title, and multiple podium finishes, the one gap in his resume was the 90m barrier. That question has now been put to rest.

“There were no wild celebrations,” noted one commentator. Instead, Chopra gave a simple nod—“a gesture that reflected more relief than jubilation.”

Neeraj has credited his new coach, world record holder Jan Zelezny, for this breakthrough. Doha marked his first major event under Zelezny’s mentorship after parting ways with long-time coach Klaus Bartonietz.

Looking ahead, Chopra said, “I believe I can throw farther than this in the coming events. We will work on some aspects and will throw 90m plus again this season.”