AAP has committed money laundering through Arvind Kejriwal, ED tells Delhi HC 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has committed money laundering through Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the offences thus are covered by Section 70, PMLA 2002. "The AAP is a political party comprising of association of individuals registered under Section 29-A of Representation of People Act 1951," the agency told the HC.

Kejriwal has challenged his arrest in the Delhi HC. In the last hearing on March 27, the HC asked the central agency to file its response by April 2.

In its reply, the probe agency said the AAP is the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the Delhi Liquor Scam. "Part of the proceeds of crime to the tune of cash of Rs 45 crores approx has been utilised in the election campaign of AAP in Goa Assembly elections 2022," the ED said.

On March 22, the ED, while seeking Kejriwal's custody, the central agency told the Rouse Avenue Court that the AAP chief received several crores of rupees as kickbacks from the 'South group' for formulating and implementing the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

"He demanded Rs 100 crore from some accused from the 'South group' for contesting the Goa elections," Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, appearing for the agency, told the Rouse Avenue Court.

Raju also claimed that the money trail showed that Rs 45 crore 'kickback' used in the Goa elections came from four hawala routes.