AAP office gets 'sealed' in Delhi; party to raise issue with EC, says Delhi Minister Atishi

Atishi, a senior leader of the AAP, stated on Saturday that the party's office in Delhi has been completely sealed off from all directions. She announced that the party intends to raise this matter with the Election Commission.

Atishi took to X to question the sealing of the party office, arguing that it goes against the Constitution's commitment to ensuring a fair and level playing field.

"How can access to a national party office be restricted during the Lok Sabha elections? This goes against the 'equal playing field' promised by the Indian Constitution. We are requesting time with the Election Commission (EC) to file a complaint on this," the Delhi minister wrote in her post.

"How can access to a national party office be restricted during the Lok Sabha elections? This goes against the 'equal playing field' promised by the Indian Constitution. We are requesting time with the Election Commission (EC) to file a complaint on this," the Delhi minister wrote in her post.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, a Delhi minister and prominent AAP leader, alleged that the central government had restricted all access to the party office.

In a post on X, he stated, "We will approach the EC, the central government has closed all access to AAP head office at ITO, that too in Model Code of Conduct. We will approach the EC, the central government has closed all access to AAP head office at ITO, that too in Model Code of Conduct."

While AAP leaders and volunteers protested at the BJP headquarters over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's detention, the AAP office at DDU Marg in central Delhi was also blocked. Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money-laundering case related to the canceled excise policy in Delhi and was remanded to custody until March 28.