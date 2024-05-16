'AAP will be made co-accused, have direct evidence Kejriwal stayed in 7-star hotel,' ED tells SC

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday told the Supreme Court that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be made co-accused in the money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy case. The top court is hearing a plea by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, challenging his arrest in the money laundering case.

During the hearing, ASG SV Raju, appearing for ED, said Arvind Kejriwal demanded Rs 100 crore bribe and result of this the money was generated. "It reached Goa and was used in elections by the AAP. AAP will be made an accused in this case. We have direct evidence that Kejriwal stayed in seven star hotel and bill ran into lakhs," he said as per legal site Bar and Bench.

The ASG further said that there is material for Rs 100 crore bribe but there is no need to have material also showing that perhaps bribe was not given or to show material which favours their version.

The ASG also read statement of Raghav Magunta on how he recollected what his father told him about Kejriwal demanding Rs 100 crore bribe. "We are still at the investigation stage," the ASG said, adding that this Rs 100 crore is corroborated.

