AAP's Gopal Rai: 'Atishi will be Delhi chief minister till next assembly election'

Senior AAP leader and Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday announced that Atishi will be the next chief minister of Delhi. He, however, made it clear that Atishi will be the chief minister till the next assembly election, due in February 2025.

"When he (Arvind Kejriwal) decided to resign, the legislative party meeting was held today. In the meeting it was unanimously decided that until the next elections, that we want to be held in October-Novemver at the earliest, and people make Arvind Kejriwal the Delhi CM with a thumping majority, Atishi would carry out the responsibilities as the new CM," he said.

Rai said this responsibility has been given to Atishi in testing times. "Agencies were being misused to finish the AAP, and destabilise the Delhi government. The AAP has foiled those attempts and continued the works of the government," the minister said.

The Delhi minister also alleged that the Centre attempted to force Kejriwal to resign from the jail. "But Arvind Kejriwal, in the interest of the people of Delhi, decided to not resign and continue the governmental works." After walking out of the jail, the minister added, Kejriwal decided to quit as his honesty was questioned.

The BJP, however, slammed the AAP for appointing Atishi for the role. BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said the AAP government supports a person whose family tried to stop Afzal Guru's hanging. "The people of Delhi will never accept Naxal supporters. AAP wants to show that it treats women as dummies and puppets as Saurabh Bharadwaj had been saying that the new CM would be a puppet CM."

Bhandari further said that Kejriwal wants to make a "puppet/temporary person" the chief minister of Delhi. "He has no confidence in his party that's why he wants to make someone the chief minister who is weaker than him in the party. There is an internal power struggle in AAP. The public of Delhi is suffering due to this internal power struggle. In the upcoming elections, it is going to be public versus the AAP and BJP will become the medium of the public of Delhi," he claimed.