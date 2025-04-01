Above-normal maximum temperatures, heatwave days expected in April-June period: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted above-normal maximum temperatures in the hot weather season – April to June. It also predicted above normal number of heatwave days in parts of the country.

According to the weather department, above-normal maximum temperatures are most likely to occur in most parts of the country, except some parts of west peninsular India and isolated regions of east-central and east India where normal temperatures are most likely.

In the April-June period, above-normal minimum temperatures are also expected in most parts of the country, except isolated regions of extreme northwest India, where normal minimum temperatures are likely.

HEATWAVE IN APRIL-JUNE PERIOD

An above-normal number of heatwave days in the April-June period is expected as per the IMD. In this period, most parts of the north and east peninsula, central India, east India and plains of northwest India are likely to expect above-normal days of heatwave.

The IMD has suggested anticipatory actions as per the guidelines of National and State Disaster Management Authorities as well as to undertake heat action plans. It advised access to cooling centres, issuing heat advisories, and implementing strategies to alleviate urban heat island effects in affected areas etc.

APRIL WEATHER FORECAST

The IMD stated that above-normal maximum temperatures are likely in most parts of the country except in extreme South Peninsular India and Northwest India. Above-normal minimum temperatures are also most likely over most parts of India, except some isolated pockets over northwest and northeast India.

The weather department stated that during April 2025, above-normal number of heatwave days are likely over most parts of east and central India and adjoining peninsular India.

Rainfall in April is expected to be average over the country as a whole. However, above-normal rainfall is expected in many parts of northwest India, peninsular India, northeast India, and some parts of west-central India, with the rest of the country experiencing below-normal rainfall.

