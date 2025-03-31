Weather alert: IMD rules out Delhi heatwave till April 5, issues warning for Saurashtra, Kutch

Delhi and its neighbouring regions have enjoyed a rare spell of pleasant weather, riding on a wave of cool northern winds. But the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says the brief relief is nearing its end. Temperatures across northwest India are expected to climb by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius by April 2, nudging the region back toward early summer heat.

On March 31, Delhi’s mercury hovered between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius in the morning, with the day peaking at 34 degrees under clear skies and winds blowing at 10-20 kmph. While the IMD ruled out any heatwave for the capital until April 5, it warned of isolated heatwave conditions over Saurashtra and Kutch on March 31 and April 1.

Looking ahead, Delhi can expect clear skies on April 1 and 2, with daytime temperatures ranging between 33 and 36 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

Elsewhere, a mix of thunderstorms and hailstorms is on the cards for Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha over the next four to five days. Northwest India, meanwhile, shows no signs of a major weather system developing for now.

In Rajasthan, overcast conditions and light rainfall are forecast for several regions. Southeastern districts are expected to remain cloudy till April 3. Light showers with thundershowers may hit parts of Udaipur and Kota divisions on Wednesday, extending to Jaipur, Ajmer, and Kota on April 3.

Temperatures are likely to spike, with the IMD predicting a 4 to 6 degree rise in minimum and maximum readings over the next few days. Among Rajasthan’s weather extremes, Barmer sizzled at 37.4 degrees Celsius — the state's hottest — while Sikar stayed cool, clocking the lowest minimum at 10 degrees.