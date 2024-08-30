'Actions have consequences. Either way we will react': Jaishankar on Pakistan, says India has 'double conundrum' with China

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday said that the time for continuous dialogue with Pakistan has ended. He also highlighted that every country faces challenges with its neighbors because proximity brings both opportunities and issues.

At the launch of Ambassador Rajiv Sikri’s book, Strategic Conundrums Reshaping India’s Foreign Policy, Jaishankar said that the removal of Jammu and Kashmir's special status is final.

“Actions have consequences and in so far as Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, I think (Article) 370 is done. So the issue today is what kind of relationship can we possibly contemplate with Pakistan,” the minister said.

"What I do want to say is that we are not passive, and whether events take a positive or negative direction, either way we will react," he added.

Jaishankar noted the strategic importance of Bangladesh, calling it "India locked," and highlighted the strong people-to-people connections between the two countries.

Jaishankar noted that neighbors and major powers are always a challenge for any country. He further explained that major powers are challenging because of their broad interests. Their agendas will sometimes align with India's but can also differ.

The minister further said that China presents a "double conundrum" because it is both a neighbor and a major power, making the challenges with China particularly complex.

Jaishankar highlighted the complexities in India’s relationships with Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives. He noted that, despite fluctuations, these ties are essential for regional stability and cooperation.