Adani Defence partners with US firm Sparton to build India's first indigenised sonobuoy systems for Navy

In a significant move to strengthen India's undersea warfare capabilities, Adani Defence & Aerospace has entered into a strategic partnership with Sparton DeLeon Springs LLC, a US-based subsidiary of Elbit Systems and a leading provider of anti-submarine warfare (ASW) systems. The partnership marks a first for India's private sector, enabling the indigenous production of sonobuoys, critical electronic systems used to detect and track submarines.

The agreement aims to localise the assembly and eventual manufacturing of advanced ASW solutions in India, addressing a longstanding reliance on foreign imports. This step aligns with the government's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiatives by building sovereign capability in a sensitive and strategic domain.

Jeet Adani, Vice President of Adani Enterprises, said the development comes at a crucial time for India's maritime preparedness. "In an increasingly volatile maritime environment, strengthening India's undersea warfare capabilities is not merely a strategic priority but an imperative for safeguarding sovereignty and national interests.

The Indian Navy requires integrated, mission-ready ISR and anti-submarine warfare capabilities, including critical systems like sonobuoys, that are indigenously developed, swiftly deployable, and globally competitive, he added. "This initiative reflects our Group’s vision of empowering India’s armed forces with world-class capabilities that are designed, developed, and delivered in India, for India and the world."

Sonobuoys are key platforms in underwater surveillance, used by naval forces to track enemy submarines and protect carrier strike groups. The system also contributes to broader intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) efforts.

Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence & Aerospace, said: "For decades, India has been dependent on imports for such critical technology. This partnership to bring world-class sonobuoy technology and integrating it with India’s defence ecosystem is a step towards building self-reliant capabilities in this critical domain."

Donnelly Bohan, President and CEO of Sparton DeLeon Springs, said tht his partnership will enable both companies to localise assemblage, create high-technology skill sets, and deliver reliable ASW solutions tailored to the Indian Navy’s needs.