Adani Group joins hands with Singapore’s ITEES for India’s 'largest skill initiative' in Mundra

Adani Group Wednesday announced that it has partnered with ITE Education Services (ITEES) of Singapore to develop a highly skilled workforce to cater to sectors such as green energy, manufacturing, hi-tech, project excellence, and industrial design. The company claimed that it is India's largest skill and employment initiative.

"Delighted to announce one of India’s largest Skill & Employ initiatives! In partnership with Singapore’s ITEES, the global leader in technical training, the Adani Group is launching the world’s largest finishing school in Mundra," said Gautam Adani in a post on social media platform X.

The Adani family will donate over Rs 2,000 crore to establish internationally benchmarked schools of excellence under the programme. In its initial phase, the programme will prioritise establishing the world’s largest finishing school for technical training in Mundra, Gujarat, aiming to skill over 25,000 learners annually for a wide range of industry and service roles.

"Each of these finishing schools, called Adani Global Skills Academy, will select students from technical and vocational education backgrounds in India aligned to their industry and role

Once these students have been certified in their chosen field of study, they will be provided employment within the Adani Group as well as the broader industry, depending on their role and field of training. This will ensure that trained professionals are first-day first-hour industry ready and benchmarked to global standards of excellence," a statement from the company said.

"These learners would be fresh graduates and diploma holders with vocational and technical qualifications from ITIs or polytechnics, and would be selected for an intensive bootcamp experience within the schools," it added.

The skills academy will be equipped with innovation centers and AI-based simulators combined with mixed reality

based learning, within a fully residential facility for students and faculty. ITEES Singapore will serve as a knowledge partner towards creating a continuous feeder for this technically qualified and industry-ready talent.

“This partnership is critical to our initiative as a group to build high-level technical talent and is in line with our commitment towards the Make-in-India focus across our portfolio,” said Robin Bhowmik, CEO of Adani Skills & Education.

“Through this meaningful partnership, ITEES aims to enhance skill development and create lasting impact by transforming education and lives,” said ITEES CEO Suresh Natarajan.

