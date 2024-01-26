Adani to start data collection for Mumbai slum redevelopment in February

The ambitious redevelopment project of Mumbai's sprawling Dharavi slum, led by billionaire Gautam Adani's firm, is set to kick off this February. The initiative aims to collect vital data and biometrics from up to 1 million impoverished residents, marking a crucial step in determining eligibility for the free housing offered as part of the redevelopment plan.

The Dharavi slum, spanning 640 acres (260 hectares), stands as one of Asia's largest, and its transformation has long been a challenge for authorities. After years of legal disputes, the Adani Group secured the bid to revitalize the area in collaboration with the state of Maharashtra.

To identify eligible beneficiaries, the Adani-led firm will conduct an extensive door-to-door survey, focusing on residents who have been in Dharavi before the year 2000. The last survey, conducted 15 years ago, revealed outdated information, and concerns have emerged about the potential relocation of around 700,000 ineligible inhabitants.

S.V.R. Srinivas, head of the Dharavi Redevelopment Authority overseeing the project, explained that the survey would utilise questionnaires to gather detailed information about residents, their use of premises for residential or commercial purposes, proofs of ownership, and biometric data.

"Our teams will visit each and every house, ensuring that biometric data is collected," stated Srinivas in an interview. "The objective is to provide eligible residents with houses while preventing any undue advantage for ineligible individuals."

The Adani-led initiative has faced opposition from Indian political parties, alleging favouritism in awarding the $614 million redevelopment bid. Despite protests, both the state government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party, and Adani deny any wrongdoing.

Global teams have been enlisted by Adani for the project, with Srinivas expressing optimism about the redevelopment starting within a year. The survey will be conducted in two phases, beginning with a pilot phase involving a few hundred residents within three to four weeks. The comprehensive exercise is expected to take nine months.

The final determination of residents eligible for free homes or relocation will be the responsibility of the Dharavi Redevelopment Authority. Additional staff is anticipated to be hired soon to oversee both the survey and the overall project.