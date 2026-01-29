After Ajit Pawar's sudden demise, Fadnavis-led Mahayuti shrouded in uncertainty. Here's why

Ajit Pawar's sudden demise in the plane crash in Maharashtra's Baramati on Wednesday is likely to cause a churn in the ruling Mahayuti alliance led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Is it Eknath Shinde's moment to shine, or will Sunetra 'Vahini' stake claim to the deceased NCP supremo's legacy?

Impact of Pawar's death on Mahayuti

Not so much in the short term. The ruling alliance currently has 230 members in the 288-member legislative assembly.

NCP MLAs who supported Ajit 'Dada' when he led the rebellion against his uncle Sharad Pawar in 2023 and joined the ruling alliance are likely to continue the alliance.

Who will take Ajit Pawar's position in the NCP?

It will depend on who takes the NCP's reins and the senior leader's position in the government. A senior NCP leader told The Hindustan Times on the condition of anonymity, "There are only two senior leaders in the party -- Sunil Tatkare and Chhagan Bhujbal."

He added that either Pawar's wife, Sunetra, or their son Parth would like to take up the late Deputy CM's place in the government. "In both cases, there are doubts about whether they would be able to enjoy the support of the party's MLAs for long."

Will Shinde become stronger with Pawar's demise?

His death might be a huge setback for Fadnavis as Shinde is now likely to become a little stronger in the government. A senior BJP minister said, "Compared to Eknath Shinde, Ajit dada was a much less troublesome ally."

The minister added that he was cooperative and aware of his limitations. "When it came to running the government, he was a strict administrator. Fadnavis will miss him. Now, Shinde could become a little stronger in the government."

Importance of being Ajit Pawar

Besides being the deputy CM, Ajit Pawar headed the NCP, which has 41 MLAs and is the third wheel of the Mahayuti. He was also a powerful figure in the cooperative sector and a prominent Maratha leader.

Pawar was a seasoned administrator who served as the Deputy CM for a record six times and held crucial portfolios such as Finance and Irrigation. The ability to manage the state's budget and infrastructure projects seamlessly cemented his position as an economic powerhouse.

He was also credited with prioritising infrastructure, farmer support, and launching welfare schemes such as the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

Despite belonging to the NCP, he was seen as a pragmatic politician capable of working with different alliances, including the Congress, Shiv Sena, and the BJP.

Out of the 54 NCP MLAs, 40 chose to side with Pawar due to his leadership, handling of the party organisation, knowledge of governance, and the fact that Sharad Pawar did not have age on his side.