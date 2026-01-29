Ajit Pawar’s last rites in Baramati today: Funeral procession from GDM Auditorium at 9 am

Maharashtra will bid farewell to Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Thursday, with his final rites scheduled to be held in Baramati under heavy security arrangements. Pawar, 66, was among five people killed when his chartered aircraft crashed while attempting to land at Baramati Airport a day earlier.

According to the plan shared by local officials, Pawar’s body will be kept at his Katewadi residence on Thursday morning until 9 am. It will then be taken to the GDM Auditorium in Baramati, where supporters and residents are expected to gather in large numbers to pay their respects.

The funeral procession will begin from the auditorium at 9 am and move towards the Vidya Pratishthan grounds, where the cremation will be held. Ajit Pawar’s last rites are scheduled for 11 am, and the ceremony will be conducted with full state honours.

Heavy police deployment ahead of the funeral

Authorities have deployed a large police presence across Baramati in anticipation of high footfall during the procession and cremation. Officials said the arrangements are aimed at crowd management and ensuring the proceedings remain orderly.

What is known about the crash so far

Ajit Pawar died after the aircraft he was travelling in went down near the tabletop runway at Baramati while attempting to land. Besides Pawar, the aircraft had two staff members and two crew members on board, and all five were killed.

Early reports have suggested that poor visibility may have affected the landing. After a “go-around”, the aircraft reportedly became unstable, crashed-landed in an open field and caught fire, followed by a series of explosions.

Police said Ajit Pawar’s body was identified through his wristwatch and his usual seating position inside the aircraft.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has initiated a forensic investigation to determine what caused the crash. The Maharashtra government has announced three days of state mourning and declared a state holiday on the day of the incident.