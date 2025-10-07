After courtroom battle, ex-Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal secures Type 7 bungalow at 95 Lodhi Estate

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister, has secured a Type 7 bungalow at 95 Lodhi Estate after a prolonged legal tussle with central authorities. The residence, which includes four bedrooms, a hall, a waiting room, and a dining room, was previously allotted to BJP leader Iqbal Singh Laalpura. The move follows the family's departure from 6 Flagstaff Marg, their earlier home, in October 2024.

The family is expected to relocate once standard renovations are complete, closing a chapter marked by political and legal disputes over official housing for former Chief Ministers in Delhi. The Type 7 bungalow features two lawns and staff quarters supporting personnel who have been based there for nearly a decade.

The current camp office includes two rooms for administrative purposes. This arrangement aims to address the space and staff requirements for Kejriwal's activities as AAP chief.

The allocation comes against the backdrop of the 'sheeshmahal' controversy, which arose from allegations of extravagant expenditure during refurbishments at the former Chief Minister's residence. BJP leaders accused Arvind Kejriwal of indulging in lavish refurbishments at government expense, claiming it contradicted AAP's clean governance image. The criticism became a focal point in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Delhi, unlike many other states, does not provide government accommodation to former Chief Ministers. This compelled the AAP to seek alternative arrangements for its leader, triggering a legal process that resulted in the current allocation.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal, the then allottee of 5 Ferozshah Road (Type VII), urged Kejriwal to shift temporarily while the party initiated legal proceedings demanding that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) direct the Directorate of Estates to identify and allocate an official residence for the national convenor. The AAP maintained that as head of a national party, Kejriwal was entitled to more suitable official accommodation.

AAP argued that as the head of a national party, Kejriwal was eligible for a Type 8 bungalow. However, after intervention by the Delhi High Court, central agencies identified the Type 7 bungalow at 95 Lodhi Estate as the available option.

The bungalow, formerly occupied by BJP's Iqbal Singh Laalpura, became available after a series of administrative and legal steps. The legal dispute stemmed from the need to house the former Chief Minister after he vacated the Flagstaff Marg residence.