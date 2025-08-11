After Kerala, F-35B makes emergency landing in Japan during joint drill

A British F-35B stealth fighter jet made an emergency landing at Kagoshima Airport, Japan, on Sunday due to a malfunction. The incident temporarily closed the runway for about 20 minutes, delaying commercial flights. No injuries were reported.

The emergency landing occurred during a joint drill involving British forces, Japan's Maritime Self-Defence Force, and the US military, from 4 to 12 August. This exercise is part of the UK's efforts to strengthen its presence in the Pacific.

This marks the second emergency involving a UK F-35B aircraft in less than two months. On 14 June, another UK F-35B from the UK's HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier was grounded in Thiruvananthapuram, India, due to a hydraulic fault.

The aircraft was conducting a routine sortie at the time of the incident, was unable to return to the carrier and diverted to the Thiruvananthapuram Airport, a designated emergency recovery site.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) provided full support, including refuelling and ground assistance. The British High Commission thanked Indian authorities for their help.

“We remain very grateful for the support and collaboration of the Indian authorities and airport teams throughout,” a British High Commission spokesperson said. The High Commission spokesperson added that the UK looks forward to strengthening its defence partnership with India.

While the June incident involved a hydraulic fault, the specific malfunction of the latest event remains undisclosed. These issues may raise concerns about the operational reliability of the UK's F-35B fleet.

The F-35B is developed by Lockheed Martin as a state-of-the-art stealth fighter aircraft, known for its short take-off and vertical landing capabilities.

Deploying an aircraft carrier strike group to the Pacific signifies the UK’s strategic interest in the region. The exercises aim to enhance cooperation among the nations and demonstrate military capabilities.

Military experts emphasize the importance of such drills for maintaining readiness and interoperability among allies as crucial for effective responses to regional threats.