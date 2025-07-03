UK unable to fix grounded F-35 in Kerala, may fly it home in pieces: Sources

Nearly three weeks after a British Royal Navy F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram airport, the UK is yet to repair the grounded stealth aircraft. With engineering teams unable to resolve a critical malfunction on site, British defence officials are now exploring the option of partially dismantling the jet and airlifting it back to the United Kingdom in a military cargo aircraft, sources told India Today TV on Thursday.

The F-35B, part of the HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group, had diverted to Kerala on June 14 following adverse weather and a fuel shortage while conducting operations 100 nautical miles off the Indian coast. The Indian Air Force assisted with landing and ground logistics.

According to officials familiar with the situation, the fighter jet was preparing to return to its carrier when a hydraulic fault was detected during pre-departure checks. The fault is considered serious enough to compromise safe take-off and landing. A small Royal Navy team, including three technicians, attempted to address the issue but failed due to its complexity.

"Despite multiple attempts to repair the aircraft onsite, the fifth-generation stealth jet has remained grounded due to an unresolved engineering malfunction," a source said. "Efforts to restore flight readiness have so far been unsuccessful."

Adding to the delay, a 30-member technical team from the UK that was expected to reach Thiruvananthapuram has not yet arrived. In the absence of a clear repair timeline, UK officials are now pursuing contingency plans. Partial dismantling of the aircraft has emerged as the most feasible solution to facilitate its return using a military transport plane.

The jet is currently stationed at Bay 4 of the airport and is being guarded by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Initially, the Royal Navy declined an offer by Air India to move the aircraft into a hangar despite heavy monsoon rains. However, British officials later agreed to relocate the jet indoors for protection.

The F-35B variant is a short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) model designed for carrier operations. The aircraft involved belongs to a class of fifth-generation stealth jets with advanced avionics and complex systems that require specialised maintenance crews and equipment.

The emergency landing had no reported injuries or damage to the airframe, and Indian aviation authorities had facilitated immediate refuelling and clearance.

