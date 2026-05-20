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After Modi gifted it to Meloni, Indians can’t stop talking about Melody toffee

After Modi gifted it to Meloni, Indians can’t stop talking about Melody toffee

A small moment of bonhomie snowballed into a viral trend on Indian social media, with netizens sharing rib-tickling memes. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 20, 2026 1:05 PM IST
After Modi gifted it to Meloni, Indians can’t stop talking about Melody toffeePM Modi gifts Melody toffees to Giorgia Meloni during Rome meeting

On Wednesday morning, the Melodi trend became a rage all over social media after Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shared a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifting her a packet of Melody toffees. While sharing the video, Meloni wrote, "Thank you for the gift." 

DO CHECKOUT | ‘Melody khao, khud...’: Chocolatey history of ₹1 toffee as it gets a diplomatic moment with PM Modi, Meloni

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Watch the viral moment here

A small moment of bonhomie snowballed into a viral trend on Indian social media, with netizens sharing rib-tickling memes.

PM Modi's Italy tour

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For the final leg of his five-nation Europe tour, Modi arrived in Rome on May 19 at the official invitation of his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni to upgrade bilateral relations into a special strategic partnership. Modi interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora in Rome, witnessed cultural performances and viewed a painting of Varanasi's ghats created by Italian painter Giampaolo Tomassetti inspired by Indian culture. 

The agenda includes focused infrastructure planning for the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC)  as well as comprehensive review and operationalisation of the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029 across technology, science and trade.

Besides this, the key points on the agenda were joint defense manufacturing ventures, cybersecurity protocols, and space tech coordination; acceleration of clean energy networks, critical minerals supply, maritime transport links, and bilateral commerce and deliberations on major geopolitical conflicts including the Middle East crisiss, the Russia-Ukraine war, and Indo-Pacific maritime safety. 

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Moreover, PM Modi will visit the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO)'s headquarters in Rome, reinforcing India's commitment to multilateralism and global food security. 

Published on: May 20, 2026 1:05 PM IST
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