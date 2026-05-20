After Modi gifted it to Meloni, Indians can’t stop talking about Melody toffee

On Wednesday morning, the Melodi trend became a rage all over social media after Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shared a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifting her a packet of Melody toffees. While sharing the video, Meloni wrote, "Thank you for the gift."

DO CHECKOUT | ‘Melody khao, khud...’: Chocolatey history of ₹1 toffee as it gets a diplomatic moment with PM Modi, Meloni

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Watch the viral moment here

Thank you for the gift pic.twitter.com/7ePxbJwPbA — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) May 20, 2026

A small moment of bonhomie snowballed into a viral trend on Indian social media, with netizens sharing rib-tickling memes.

— Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) May 20, 2026

Melody ka malik after watching this pic.twitter.com/aphy1VRbNK — Tara (@Taraa077) May 20, 2026

PM Modi's Italy tour

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For the final leg of his five-nation Europe tour, Modi arrived in Rome on May 19 at the official invitation of his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni to upgrade bilateral relations into a special strategic partnership. Modi interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora in Rome, witnessed cultural performances and viewed a painting of Varanasi's ghats created by Italian painter Giampaolo Tomassetti inspired by Indian culture.

The agenda includes focused infrastructure planning for the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) as well as comprehensive review and operationalisation of the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029 across technology, science and trade.

Besides this, the key points on the agenda were joint defense manufacturing ventures, cybersecurity protocols, and space tech coordination; acceleration of clean energy networks, critical minerals supply, maritime transport links, and bilateral commerce and deliberations on major geopolitical conflicts including the Middle East crisiss, the Russia-Ukraine war, and Indo-Pacific maritime safety.

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Moreover, PM Modi will visit the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO)'s headquarters in Rome, reinforcing India's commitment to multilateralism and global food security.