Ahead of the US, China, Japan, India ranks 16th in new global Responsible Nations Index

India has been placed 16th out of 154 countries in the newly launched Responsible Nations Index, a global ranking that shifts the spotlight from raw power to how responsibly nations use it, at home, for the environment, and in the wider world.

The index, unveiled on Monday, ranks Singapore first, followed by Switzerland and Denmark. Developed by the World Intellectual Foundation, the Responsible Nations Index (RNI) is the result of a three-year academic and policy exercise aimed at redefining how national success is measured.

Unlike conventional global indices that prioritise economic output, military strength or geopolitical clout, the RNI places responsibility at the centre of national assessment, arguing that power without ethical and sustainable use cannot deliver long-term prosperity.

Where India stands

In the RNI 2026 rankings, India’s 16th position places it ahead of several advanced economies, including Italy, France, Albania and Poland, which complete the top 20.

The top five countries are Singapore, Switzerland, Denmark, Cyprus and Sweden. Belgium, Georgia, Czechia, Austria and Croatia round out the top ten. Germany ranks 11th, followed by Portugal, Bulgaria, Ireland and Norway.

Among major global powers, the United States is ranked 66th, China 68th and Russia 96th, reflecting weaker performance across responsibility-related parameters. Japan stands at 38th place, while the United Kingdom is ranked 25th. Emerging economies such as Brazil (81st), South Africa (88th) and Mexico (70th) also feature lower down the list. North Korea is ranked 146th.

Why the index was introduced

The core idea behind the RNI is to challenge existing global benchmarks and offer an alternative lens for judging national progress. The framework holds that nations should be assessed by how fairly, ethically and sustainably they exercise power, not just by how much power they possess.

Launching the index, former President Ram Nath Kovind described it as a clear and timely redefinition of national responsibility. “The index is an innovative academic concept that defines what constitutes a responsible nation.

“The index reveals how responsibly a country behaves toward its own citizens and toward all of humanity. For the coming generation, this is an important step,” he said, while congratulating the World Intellectual Foundation for the initiative.

Data sources and academic backing

The RNI draws on publicly available data from globally recognised institutions including the World Bank, United Nations agencies, IMF, WHO, FAO, ILO and the World Justice Project, using the latest available data as of 2023. This ensures cross-country comparisons are based on standardised and reliable information.

The academic design and methodology were supported by institutions such as Jawaharlal Nehru University and the Indian Institute of Management Mumbai, with senior academics from both present at the launch.