Ahmedabad turns to AI to tackle stray cattle chaos, IDs cows using facial recognition

In a tech-driven push to address traffic disruptions and public safety concerns caused by stray cattle, the Gujarat government has launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based pilot project in Ahmedabad. The move comes as part of a broader strategy to integrate cutting-edge technologies into state governance, following the establishment of the AI Centre of Excellence in Gandhinagar under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's leadership.

Stray cows are a familiar sight across Ahmedabad’s roads, often bringing traffic to a halt and contributing to road accidents. Currently, municipal teams rely on CCTV footage, microchips, and RFID tags to identify and track cattle. However, the process is manual and time-consuming.

To accelerate identification and response, the administration has partnered with a tech agency to build an AI model powered by deep learning. Commissioned by the AI Centre of Excellence at GIFT City, the model aims to automate the detection of stray cattle using real-time CCTV inputs. It identifies animals by scanning unique biometric markers — specifically, the cow's nose, which is as distinctive as a human fingerprint. The system also analyzes facial features like stains or marks near the eyes to recognize individual cattle and match them with a database.

Currently, over 1.1 lakh cows in Ahmedabad are fitted with RFID tags and microchips, with data managed by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. The city also operates 130 CCTV-enabled junctions that constantly capture images of stray cattle for monitoring purposes.

If the AI model proves successful, it could significantly streamline traffic management, enhance public safety, and reduce the manpower required for cattle control. The system will also help trace cattle owners more efficiently, allowing the administration to take timely action and reduce repeat offenses.

According to an official release, the project aims to create a data-driven ecosystem that can predict and prevent cattle-related issues in urban areas. The developed model will soon be presented to a steering committee for evaluation and potential citywide deployment.

(With inputs from ANI)