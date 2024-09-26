'Aimed at helping...': Centre increases minimum wage rates for workers; check full details

In a significant move to support workers, the Centre on Thursday announced an increase in minimum wage rates by revising the Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA). This adjustment is aimed at helping workers cope with the rising cost of living, the Ministry of Labour & Employment said in a statement.

The revised wage rates will benefit workers in sectors such as construction, loading and unloading, watch and ward, housekeeping, mining, and agriculture within central sphere establishments. The new rates will take effect from October 1, 2024, following the last revision in April 2024. The last revision was done in April 2024.

The revised minimum wage rates are categorised based on workers' skill levels — unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled, and highly skilled—as well as geographical areas, classified into "A", "B", and "C".

In area A, workers in construction, sweeping, cleaning, and loading and unloading will now earn Rs 783 per day (Rs 20,358 per month) for unskilled work, Rs 868 per day (Rs 22,568 per month) for semi-skilled work, Rs 954 per day (Rs 24,804 per month) for skilled, clerical, and watch and ward (without arms), and Rs 1,035 per day (Rs 26,910 per month) for highly skilled workers and watch and ward (with arms).

The VDA is revised by the government twice a year, with updates effective from April 1 and October 1, based on the Consumer Price Index for industrial workers.