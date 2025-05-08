'Air defence system in Lahore neutralised': India responds to Pakistan’s drone and missile barrage

India has carried out a precise retaliatory strike on Pakistani military assets after a major overnight attempt by Pakistan to target Indian military installations using drones and missiles.

The Indian Armed Forces confirmed that on the morning of May 8, they targeted “Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan,” adding that “an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised.”

This response follows what India described as a significant escalation by Pakistan on the night of May 7–8, when the latter “attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India,” including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Bhatinda, Bhuj and others. Indian officials stated that “these were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems,” and that debris recovery is underway across multiple sites, confirming the Pakistani offensive.

The Indian Armed Forces reiterated, “Our response has been in the same domain with same intensity as Pakistan.”

Pakistan has intensified ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, and Rajouri, using “Mortars and heavy calibre Artillery.” The unprovoked shelling has led to the tragic loss of “sixteen innocent lives, including three women and five children.”

India confirmed it was “compelled to respond to bring Mortar and Artillery fire from Pakistan to a halt.”

While reiterating its broader strategic posture, the Armed Forces concluded: “We remain committed to non-escalation, provided it is respected by the Pakistani military.”