Air India cancels 11 major flights as Ethiopia ash plume reaches India

Air travel across India entered a day of cascading disruptions on Monday after a vast ash cloud from Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano drifted toward the subcontinent, forcing airlines to cancel flights, reroute aircraft, and issue urgent safety advisories. The most detailed update came from Air India, which halted multiple international and domestic services as it began precautionary checks on aircraft that had flown over affected regions.

“The following Air India flights have been cancelled as we carry out precautionary checks on those aircraft which had flown over certain geographical locations after the Hayli Gubbi volcanic eruption," the airline said. It added that ground teams were assisting passengers with updates, hotel stays, and alternative travel arrangements.

“We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this unforeseen situation beyond our control. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority.”

Air India confirmed cancellations across November 24 and 25, covering routes such as Newark–Delhi (AI 106), New York–Delhi (AI 102), Dubai–Hyderabad (AI 2204), Doha–Mumbai (AI 2290), Dubai–Chennai (AI 2212), Dammam–Mumbai (AI 2250), Doha–Delhi (AI 2284), Chennai–Mumbai (AI 2822), Hyderabad–Delhi (AI 2466), Mumbai–Hyderabad–Mumbai (AI 2444/2445) and Mumbai–Kolkata–Mumbai (AI 2471/2472).

Airspace advisories were also triggered nationwide as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) directed carriers to avoid ash-laden corridors and readjust flight paths. “Airlines have been advised to monitor volcanic ash movements using satellite and meteorological data, and report any anomalies like cabin smoke or engine issues immediately,” the DGCA stated.

Akasa Air was among the first to ground operations, cancelling all flights to and from Jeddah, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi for November 25. KLM suspended its Amsterdam–Delhi service, while IndiGo assured passengers on social media that “safety remains our highest priority.”

The eruption, the Hayli Gubbi volcano’s first in nearly 12,000 years, sent enormous ash plumes across the Red Sea before satellite data showed the cloud spreading over the northern Arabian Sea and entering Indian airspace. Dense ash is currently passing high above Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Though skies have turned visibly hazier, the DGCA said the cloud remains thousands of feet above ground and is unlikely to trigger immediate respiratory concerns.

Authorities have also asked airports to conduct emergency inspections of runways and aprons if ashfall is detected. In Ethiopia’s Afar region, tremors rattled nearby villages, with Afdera coated in dust, according to Afar TV.