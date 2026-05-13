Air India cuts flights on several global routes: Check if yours is affected

Air India has suspended and reduced several international flights as soaring jet fuel prices and airspace restrictions continue to drive up operating costs for airlines amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The Tata-owned airline has made major cuts across its international network for three months starting this June, according to aviation schedule tracker Aeroroutes.

Advertisement

The airline has suspended flights on several routes from Delhi, including services to Chicago, Newark, Singapore, and Shanghai, while reducing frequencies on routes to San Francisco, Paris, Toronto, Melbourne, and Sydney.

Don't Miss: Air India’s internal message to employees: Exercise strict cost discipline due to West Asia crisis

Overall, around 100 daily flights have reportedly been cut from the network as Air India attempts to contain rising operational expenses.

'Cancellations' and 'reduce from' figures listed in the schedule are based on flights available for reservation as of 1930 GMT on May 12, 2026, the report said, adding that "further changes remain highly possible".

Among the key changes, Air India has cancelled one of its two daily Chennai-Singapore services from June 1 to August 31. The airline has also suspended its five weekly Delhi-Shanghai Pudong flights for the same period.

Advertisement

On the Mumbai-Bangkok Suvarnabhumi route, Air India will reduce operations from 13 weekly flights to seven between June and August, while Mumbai-Colombo services will be cut from seven weekly flights to four.

The carrier has also reduced frequencies on several long-haul routes.

Delhi-San Francisco flights will be reduced from 10 weekly services to seven, while Delhi-Toronto operations will fall from 13 weekly flights to seven.

Flights between Delhi and Paris Charles de Gaulle will reduce from 14 weekly services to 12. The airline has also suspended some frequencies to Melbourne and Sydney.

"Air India in the last few days gradually filed inventory changes for the period of 01JUN26–31AUG26, as the airline stops accepting reservations on various routes," Aeroroutes said.

Advertisement

The cuts come as airlines worldwide grapple with a sharp increase in aviation turbine fuel prices following tensions around the Strait of Hormuz and the wider West Asia conflict.

According to reports, global average jet fuel prices climbed to $162.89 per barrel for the week ending May 8, 2026, up from $99.40 per barrel at the end of February.

Fuel is among the largest cost components for airlines and can account for nearly 40% of operating expenses, forcing carriers to either raise fares or trim capacity when prices surge.

Pakistan and Iran airspace closures have forced longer westbound routings for Indian carriers, increasing fuel burn, crew costs, and flying time on long-haul routes.

