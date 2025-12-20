Air India Express grounds pilot after assault on passenger at IGI airport

A SpiceJet passenger has accused an Air India Express pilot of physically assaulting him during a dispute at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport Terminal 1. The airline has acknowledged the allegation, stating that the employee has been removed from duty pending an inquiry.

The passenger, Ankit Dewan, was traveling with his family, including a four-month-old baby in a stroller. Dewan claimed that airport staff directed his family to use the staff and PRM security check due to the infant. According to Dewan, some staff members began cutting the queue ahead of him, and when he objected, the pilot, identified as Captain Virender, who was also using the same entry, questioned his literacy. The pilot allegedly asked Dewan if he couldn't read the signs indicating the entry was for staff.

Advertisement

"The staff was cutting the queue ahead of me. When I called them out, Capt. Virender, who was also doing the same thing, asked me if I was 'anpadh' (uneducated) and couldn't read the signs," Dewan said in a post on X (formally twitter).

Here is a short video of Capt. Virender Sejwal looking at me lying on the floor, covered in blood, and probably realising the gravity of the situation for the first time.



And a few more things that I did not mention in my earlier post:

🔸 My wife kept requesting for first aid.… https://t.co/CXlrqchhxC pic.twitter.com/x49XtWvfpE — Ankit Dewan (@ankitdewan) December 20, 2025

The argument escalated into a verbal altercation, after which Dewan claimed the pilot physically assaulted him, leaving him injured and bleeding. Dewan posted a photo of the blood on the pilot's shirt, which he claimed was his own. Dewan also said that the incident ruined his family holiday and left his daughter traumatised after witnessing the assault.

Advertisement

Pilot removed from duty

Air India Express issued a statement acknowledging the incident, confirming that the employee, who was traveling as a passenger on another airline, was involved in an altercation with Dewan. The airline condemned the behaviour, expressing regret for the distress caused and stating that the employee had been removed from official duties pending an investigation.

“We profoundly regret this incident at Delhi Airport, involving one of our employees who was traveling as a passenger on another airline. We extend our heartfelt empathy for the distress it has caused, and strongly condemn such behavior. The concerned employee has been removed from official duties with immediate effect, and appropriate action will be taken pending a thorough investigation,” Air India Express said.

Advertisement

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has also taken note of the incident, instructing Air India Express to ground the pilot immediately. “The Ministry of Civil Aviation has taken serious cognizance of the incident and directed the airline to ground the pilot with immediate effect. A formal inquiry has been ordered. Detailed reports have been sought from BCAS and CISF,” the ministry said in a post on X.