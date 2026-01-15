Air India, IndiGo cancel services after Iran airspace closure throws international flights off course

Several international flights operated by Air India and IndiGo were cancelled or delayed on Thursday after Iran shut its airspace, forcing airlines to change routes amid rising regional tensions.

Air India’s services to the US and Europe and IndiGo’s flights to CIS countries, Europe and Turkey have been impacted. SpiceJet also said some of its flights may be affected, though no cancellations have been reported so far.

Tata Group-owned Air India cancelled at least three US-bound flights due to the disruption. At least three flights — two from Delhi to New York and Newark, and one from Mumbai to New York — were called off. Some services to Europe are also facing delays.

Air India usually uses Iranian airspace for its flights to the US and Europe. While an alternative route over Iraqi airspace is available, it increases flight duration.

In a post on X, Air India said, “Due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace, and in view of the safety of our passengers, flights overflying the region are now using an alternative routing, which may lead to delays.” The airline added, “Some Air India flights where currently rerouting is not possible are being cancelled,” and expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the unforeseen disruption.

Due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace, and in view of the safety of our passengers, Air India flights overflying the region are now using an alternative routing, which may lead to delays. Some Air India flights where… — Air India (@airindia) January 15, 2026

IndiGo’s operations to several destinations have also been hit. An official said flights to Tashkent in Uzbekistan, Almaty in Kazakhstan, Baku in Azerbaijan and Tbilisi in Georgia have been impacted, with some services cancelled. These countries are part of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). Flights to European cities and Istanbul in Turkey have also been affected.

IndiGo also issued an advisory on X, saying that “due to the sudden airspace closure by Iran, some of its international flights are impacted.” The airline said its teams are working to assess the situation and support affected customers by offering the best possible alternatives.

Due to the sudden airspace closure by Iran, some of our international flights are impacted. Our teams are working diligently to assess the situation and support affected customers by offering the best possible alternatives.



This development is beyond our… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 14, 2026

Airlines are expected to face higher operational costs as they are forced to take longer routes, leading to increased fuel consumption. The situation is adding to the pressure already created by Pakistan’s airspace closure, which has pushed up costs for Air India’s west-bound flights. In October last year, Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson had said the estimated loss due to the Pakistan airspace closure was Rs 4,000 crore.

SpiceJet said in a post that some of its flights may be affected due to the Iranian airspace closure. However, an official clarified that there have been no cancellations so far.

Meanwhile, Air India said its flight AI101, operating from Delhi to New York (JFK), was forced to return to Delhi shortly after takeoff because of the unexpected closure of Iranian airspace, which affected its planned route. “Upon landing in Delhi, the aircraft encountered a foreign object while taxiing in dense fog, resulting in damage to the right engine,” the airline said in a statement.

The disruption comes at a time when tensions between Iran and the US are escalating, raising fears that the situation could worsen and further impact international air travel.

