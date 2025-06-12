Air India plane crash: DGCA dispatches team from Delhi post crash; 242 passengers onboard

India’s aviation regulator, DGCA, has rushed a team of investigators from Delhi to Ahmedabad following the crash of an Air India aircraft carrying 242 passengers near the city’s airport on Thursday afternoon.

In an official statement, DGCA said, "On 12th Jun, 2025, M/s Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB while operating flight AI-171 from (Ahmedabad to Gatwick) has crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad. There were 242 person on board the aircraft consisting of 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew. The aircraft was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar. Capt Sumeet Sabharwal is a LTC with 8200 Hrs of experience. The copilot had 1100Hrs of flying experience. "

Advertisement

Related Articles

The statement further read, "As per ATC, aircraft departed from Ahmadabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It gave a MAYDAY Call to ATC, but thereafter no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC. Aircraft immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site."

The incident occurred in the Meghaninagar area, not far from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, and has been confirmed by the State Police Control Room.

“The plane caught fire after crashing, and fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze,” said fire officer Jayesh Khadia.

Ahmedabad police commissioner GS Malik added: “A plane crashed in the Meghaninagar area near the airport. It is not yet clear what type of plane it was.”

Advertisement

Emergency services, including police and fire personnel, remain on the scene. Rescue operations are underway, and further details on casualties or the cause of the crash are awaited.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is expected to lead the technical investigation into the crash.