An Air India passenger plane crashed near Ahmedabad International Airport on Thursday. The aircraft — a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner — was en route from Ahmedabad to London with 242 passengers on board, the State Police Control Room confirmed to ANI.

The plane caught fire after crashing and fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, said fire officer Jayesh Khadia. "A plane crashed in the Meghaninagar area near the airport. It is not yet clear what type of plane it was," said Ahmedabad police commissioner, GS Malik.

The DGCA has dispatched a team from Delhi to Ahmedabad.

"Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details," Air India said in a statement posted on X.

Thick black smoke was seen rising from the crash site, and rescue teams have reached the spot. No casualties have been reported so far.

Following the crash, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with the Gujarat Chief Minister, the state Home Minister, and the Police Commissioner. He assured them of full support from the central government and said all necessary assistance would be provided.

(More details awaited)