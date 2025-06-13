Air India reported a tragic incident involving its flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, which crashed shortly after takeoff on June 12, 2025. The Boeing 787-8, carrying 242 passengers and crew, resulted in 241 confirmed fatalities. Among those on board, there were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian.

The sole survivor is a British national of Indian origin, currently receiving treatment in a hospital. The flight departed from Ahmedabad at 1:38 PM, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members.

Air India expressed its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and assured that its efforts are focused on supporting those affected by the tragedy. The airline has also dispatched a team of caregivers to Ahmedabad to provide additional support to those impacted by the accident.

The airline has also pledged full cooperation with the authorities investigating the crash. "Our efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of all those affected, their families and loved ones," the airline stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the crash site in Gujarat's Ahmedabad today at approximately 08:30 am, according to news agency ANI. Air India MD and CEO Campbell Wilson is currently at the AI-171 plane crash site in Ahmedabad. Wilson said that the airline owes it to the affected families to share "accurate and timely information" rather than speculation. Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said in a message to his staff that he and Boeing Commercial Airplanes head Stephanie Pope cancelled plans to attend the Paris Airshow "so we can be with our team and focus on our customer and the investigation". GE Aerospace, whose engines were fitted in the plane, said that it had cancelled its investor day on June 17. The aircraft engine maker added that it would put a team together to go to India and analyse data from the crashed airplane, news agency Reuters reported. US Transport Secretary Sean Duffy said that the US is coordinating with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to assist Indian authorities. He added that investigators from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are also being deployed to the crash site. US President Donald Trump offered help to India hours after the horrible Air India plane crash. Addressing the US media, he said: "The plane crash was terrible. I've already told them if there is anything we can do. It's a big country, a strong country. They'll handle it, I'm sure. But I let them know that anything we can do, we'll be over there immediately. It was a horrific crash." The British High Commission in India said that tit is working with local authorities to urgently establish facts about the London-bound plane that crashed soon after take off and provide support. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of the plane crash. Tharoor wrote: “Just landed in London on @airindia from Delhi to the awful news of the crash. My heart goes out to the families of the victims. 🕉️ शांति.” For further assistance, Air India has established a dedicated passenger hotline. Within India, family members of the passengers can dial 1800 5691 444, while international callers can reach Air India at +91 8062779200.

