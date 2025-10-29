Air India plane crash was devastating for the families, staff, everyone involved: CEO Campbell Wilson

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson, called the June plane crash ‘devastating’ for everyone involved, including the airline staff, and added that the carrier is doing everything it can to help the families of the victims. He said that the airline is waiting for the final report.

Speaking at a conference in the national capital, Wilson said, "It was absolutely devastating for the people involved, for the families of those involved, and the staff…And since that time we have really been doing absolutely everything we can to support those affected, both families and also those on the ground, also the first responders, and really do whatever we can to ease their journey forward.”

Wilson, at his first public engagement in India after the aircraft crash, said, "We obviously, as with everyone else, we await the final report, and if there's anything to learn from it, we will.”

The Air India CEO stated that anything that happens in the industry is cause for introspection and review. "It is a cause for reviewing practices. As I said, the interim report indicated that there was nothing with aircraft, engines or practices that required changing... (we will) keep improving, keep getting better," he said.

In one of the worst aircraft accidents in India, a total of 260 people, including 241 passengers, died after Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft operating flight AI171 to London Gatwick crashed soon after takeoff from Ahmedabad on June 12.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), in its preliminary report on the crash released on July 12, said the fuel supply to both engines of the plane was cut off within a gap of one second, causing confusion in the cockpit soon after takeoff. "In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why he cut off the fuel. The other pilot responded that he did not do so," the report stated.

Meanwhile, the Tata Group-owned airline completed the interim compensation for the crash victims and others and is working on the final compensation.

On October 7, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said there is "no manipulation or dirty business" happening in the investigation into the Air India plane crash.